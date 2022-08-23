Billy Lee vacates Limerick manager post

Limerick GAA have confirmed that Billy Lee has left his role as senior football manager with immediate effect.

Lee took over as manager ahead of the 2017 season, making significant progress during his six years in charge.

During Lee’s time at the helm, Limerick won a Division Four title, gained promotion to Division Two and recently reached the Munster final, losing to All-Ireland winners Kerry last May.

In a statement by Limerick GAA this morning, the county board said: “We would like to thank Billy for his enormous effort and the success he has delivered over the past six seasons winning the Division Four National League title, the McGrath Cup, gaining promotion to Division Two in the National Football League and reaching this year’s Munster senior football final.

“We also acknowledge the previous roles he held within the football academy and the various selectorial positions he held within our underage teams over the years.”

Chairperson of the Limerick county board John Cregan said: “I would like to thank Billy for his contribution to Limerick football over the past six seasons and the success associated with him at the helm of our flagship football team.

“I wish Billy and his family every success into the future.”

Chairperson of Limerick football development committee Gerry Philips added: “On behalf of everyone in Limerick Football, we express our gratitude to Billy for his contribution to Limerick Football as a coach, player, selector and manager. We wish him well going forward.”

Lee thanked his family, management team, players, the county board, development committee, supporters and media during his time with Limerick.