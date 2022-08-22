Micheál Donoghue named Dublin hurling manager

Micheál Donoghue has been appointed manager of the Dublin hurlers. The news was released by the county board on Monday. It comes as a surprise as All-Ireland winning Galway manager Donoghue had not been one of the names associated with the position.

He brings an impressive backroom team, which is essentially the one with whom he brought his own county to the 2017 All-Ireland, namely Franny Forde and Noel Larkin. They will be joined by Cuala’s Shane O’Brien, who has managed Westmeath and will take charge of the Dublin under-20s.

The appointment is for a three-year term.

Donoghue succeeds another Galway man Mattie Kenny, whose four-year term concluded with this year’s championship defeat, coincidentally by Galway, which meant they hadn’t qualified from the Leinster round robin.

“Micheál brings a wealth of experience to the role,” according to Dublin chair Mick Seavers. “We wish him and the panel all the very best and look forward to working with Micheál and his team over the coming years.”