Almost 500,000 tune into All-Ireland Women’s Football final on TG4

Some 491,000 tuned into TG4′s coverage of the TG4 Women’s Football finals on Sunday with an average audience of 204,900 people watching the live broadcast of the Senior Final between Meath and Kerry, according to TAM figures.

The match had a 30.6 per cent share of viewing among individuals. Viewing peaked at 5.10pm with 279,800 viewers as Meath closed in on the two in a row to retain the Brendan Martin Cup. A total of 46,400 attended the match in person in Croke Park.

Viewers from over 50 countries tuned into the finals on the TG4 Player with 14,000 streams of the game from international viewers. Over 20,000 streams were also registered from Irish viewers.

TG4 Director General Alan Esslemont said, “County Meath especially have become a role model for other counties in how to build huge attending support for LGFA in both genders and at all ages. Sunday’s massive expression of Meath ‘fandom’ in Croke Park brought their county the greatest credit.”

President of the Women’s Gaelic Football Association Mícheál Naughton confirmed that TG4 will continue to broadcast the game until the conclusion of the 2027 after a five-year extension of their partnership.