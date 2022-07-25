Colm O’Rourke set to be named as new Meath football manager

Colm O'Rourke is set to be named as the new manager of the Meath footballers. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Colm O’Rourke is set to swap the Sunday Game studio for the Meath dressingroom after being put before the county committee for ratification as their new senior football manager.

The RTE pundit, now 64, played for Meath from 1975 to 1995 winning two All-Irelands, five Leinster titles, three league titles and three All Star awards. As a manager he led St Patrick’s Classical School to three Hogan Cup titles in 2000, 2001 and 2004.

He also won two Meath county titles as manager of Simonstown Gaels — their first ever in 2016 and another the following year. His most notable managerial achievement seen him lead Ireland to two test victories in the international rules series of 1998 and 1999.

O’Rourke began working for RTÉ on The Sunday Game in 1991, and has continued in the role right through to this year’s championship. As has been the case with other pundits in the past, such as Kevin McStay when he took over the Roscommon job in 2015, if appointed O’Rourke would not be a part of RTE’s GAA coverage in 2023.

Meath GAA confirmed on Monday: “the management committee of Meath GAA have recommended that Colm O’Rourke be put before the county committee for ratification as Meath senior football manager. Colm has nominated Stephen Bray and Barry Callaghan as his selectors.”

Andy McEntee stepped down as Meath manager after the conclusion of the 2022 season, he’d been at the helm for six years. Meath will be in Division 2 of the 2023 league and aiming to win their first Leinster title since 2010 and just their second in 22 years.