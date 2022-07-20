Speculation grows that Brian Cody may end 24-year reign as Kilkenny manager

Speculation and rumour have swept Kilkenny over the past 24 hours that Brian Cody is on the verge of stepping down as manager of the Kilkenny hurlers after 24 years in charge. Officials were aware of the situation but not in a position to confirm the conclusion of the most successful managerial career in GAA history.

It comes as something of a surprise, given how close his Kilkenny team came to upsetting champions Limerick in last weekend’s All-Ireland final, his 17th in charge of the county.

Appointed in November of 1998, when the only name put before the county board for ratification, Cody succeeded Kevin Fennelly and took charge of a team that had just lost the All-Ireland final. His first season ended in disappointment with defeat by Cork in the 1999 All-Ireland but he would go on to win 11 Liam MacCarthy Cups.

It had been his practice not to make any announcement about his future each year until some weeks after the end of the intercounty season but that has always involved his staying on in the role.

Although Cody gave no inkling that retirement was on his mind in the homecoming after Sunday’s final, speculation picked up in the days that followed.

By Wednesday evening an announcement was being anticipated although its timing unknown. It was suggested that with club activity resuming, he may have identified now as the best time to go in terms of allowing his successor as much time as possible to prepare for 2023.

Despite their performance in Sunday’s final, Kilkenny’s emergence as challengers to Limerick had been unexpected after an underwhelming Leinster campaign, during which they were beaten twice.

In the event there was widespread praise for how competitive the team proved at the weekend.

Having turned 68 last week, Cody can also reflect on a range of other titles won, 18 Leinster championships and 10 national leagues.