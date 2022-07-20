Declan Bonner steps down as Donegal manager after five-year stint

Donegal GAA has confirmed that Declan Bonner is stepping down after five years in charge of the county footballers. He told Wednesday’s county board meeting that he would not be remaining for the final year of his appointment, which was renewed 12 months ago.

The county started well in what was his second term of office in 2018, winning Ulster in his first two years but not surviving the All-Ireland quarter-final round-robins, or Super 8s, either year. A shock defeat by Cavan in the winter championship Ulster final of 2020 cost them a three-in-a-row whereas Tyrone, who went on to win the All-Ireland, beat them last year.

In June they exited the championship after a disappointingly emphatic defeat by Armagh.

In a statement, released on the Donegal website, Bonner said that it had been a great honour to manage the team.

“I am stepping down with immediate effect from my role as Donegal senior football manager. It has been a great honour to manage this team over the past five years, as it was to manage the teams from U16 level up in the five years before that.

“Highlights from my time in the role include competing in four Ulster finals and winning two of these, back to back, in 2018 and 2019. I am proud to leave the team playing league football in Allianz League Division 1 next year.

“I would like to thank each and every player involved with the team over the past five years as well as every member of the management team during this period. Their commitment and work ethic was inspiring and working with them has been a privilege.

“Thank you to the county board for their support throughout and in particular, our chairperson Mick McGrath for his support. We didn’t always agree on everything but both of us always had the best interest of Donegal at heart.

“Club is the heart of the GAA and I would like to thank all 40 clubs in Donegal, in particular my own club Na Rossa who have been a brilliant support to me always.

“I would also like to thank the genuine Donegal supporters, most of whom I know personally. Many have travelled the length and breadth of the country with the team and I know they will be back in the stands and terraces supporting the team next year.

“Thank you to my wife Catherine and our family Amara, Christian, Arianna and Cillian for their patience and support always.”