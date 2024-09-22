Ireland’s Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly win gold in World Championship time-trial

Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly won the World Championship Para-Cycling Women’s B time-trial title in Zurich on Sunday morning. Photograph: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Ireland’s Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly defended their World Championship Para-Cycling Women’s B time-trial title in Zurich on Sunday morning.

Like their Paralympic success in Paris, they came home ahead of the British pair of Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holly, with the second Irish pairing of Josephine Healion and Eve McChrystal finishing fourth behind another British bike as Lora Fachie and Corrine Hall took bronze.

Dunlevy and Kelly completed the 29.9km course in 43 minutes, 14.47 seconds to win by over one minute from the British bike.

They had built up a 52-second lead at the 10.4km intermediate mark and although that was reduced to 37 seconds by the second intermediate mark, they finished strongly to claim gold.

Dunlevy and Kelly will look to add the Women’s Road Race on Wednesday to back up their double gold at last year’s World Championships in Glasgow.