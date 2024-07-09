Ben Healy feeling strong as he pursues a stage win

With confidence on the up, Wednesday could be a key day in Ben Healy’s debut Tour de France.

The Irishman has impressed thus far, and said during Monday’s rest day that stage 11 is next on his radar. Ninth in Friday’s time trial and a fine fifth on Sunday’s gravel roads stage, Healy might have won the latter had his attacks in the chess-like finale found even a momentary pause from his rivals. The timing of his surges didn’t quite click but to be in the hunt at the end of one of the race’s most dramatic stages was a big boost to morale.

He has what it takes to win; now it’s about tactics and luck overlapping. “I’m feeling pretty good,” Healy told The Irish Times on Monday. “Better than I thought after really being active yesterday. The shape is still good. I’m still going be able to race well in the coming weeks.”

Still just 23 years of age, he had only one three-week race to his credit prior to the Tour start on June 29th. That was the 2023 Giro d’Italia, where he won a stage. But the Tour is a different level altogether.

READ MORE

“It doesn’t get bigger than this, does it?,” he said. “Everyone’s here in their best shape possible. And the best riders are here as well. So it really is the peak of the sport. I’m kind of surprised how well it has gone. We haven’t done any big mountain tests yet, so it’s hard to say for sure, but in general I’ve been pretty solid and been able to be active in the race when I wanted to be.”

The EF Education EasyPost rider started the race targeting stage wins, while also being required to back the team’s general classification hope Richard Carapaz. The Ecuadorean sized the yellow jersey on stage 3, but fell apart on the following day’s climb of the Col du Galibier.

Healy was climbing unexpectedly well and was in the group of race favourites prior to Tadej Pogačar’s stage-winning attack. But rather than testing his legs against with the Slovenian, who has led the race ever since, Healy was required to drop back to assist an ailing Carapaz. They trailed in over five minutes back, putting Healy 30th overall, but while Carapaz has continued to cede ground his younger team-mate will start Tuesday’s stage a fine 20th.

“I was pretty happy with my level there,” Healy said, reflecting on that early high mountain rendezvous. “I think if given the freedom I could have done a really nice personal ride. So I’m looking forward to the mountains to come.”

However despite his encouraging position in the general classification of his debut Tour, he played down any thoughts of pursuing a high overall finish.

“I don’t really think so,” he said of that possible goal. “I’ve just had a strong first week and not really had the opportunity, I guess, to lose time unnecessarily. But for sure with some of these big mountain days ahead, if I want to go for stage wins, it’s a tough balance to look at both. I think you just end up doing two things badly rather than one thing great. I really want to prioritise that stage win goal above the general classification.”

The overall standings may become a target in the years ahead, but for now he is clear on what he wants from the race. Wednesday’s hilly stage to Le Lioran could be ideal for that objective.

“There are a couple of stages where for sure there could be an opportunity. Stage 11 is, I think, a good one. And then maybe stage 15 or 17, I can’t remember exactly which one. But stage 11 for sure.”

That 211km race from Évaux-les-Bains is lumpy early on, terrain which could help a long range break to go clear, and then features a cluster of tougher climbs toward the end. The chaotic, aggressive nature of each day’s opening kilometres means being in the day’s escape is far from a given but, if he is there, it’s a day which could suit his characteristics perfectly.

What’s most important is that he has been immediately competitive in the hardest race in the sport.

“I knew I was going well, but it’s nice to come here and show that I’m able to race, and able to play my cards. To throw my hat in the ring and be in the run for a stage win,” he said. “That gives me confidence that I can still do that in the next couple of weeks. Hopefully it goes my way.”