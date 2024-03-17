Lara Gillespie takes second medal at Hong Kong Nations Cup

REPRO FREE***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY Cycling Ireland 2022 Track National Championships, Sundrive Velodrome, Crumlin, Dublin 28/8/2022 Senior Women - Madison Emily Kay celebrates with Lara Gillespie after the race Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Lara Gillespie has followed Friday’s team pursuit silver with a second Irish medal at the round two of cycling’s Nations Cup in Hong Kong.

The Enniskerry rider raced to a fine bronze medal in the multi-event omnium on Sunday, finishing behind two Japanese riders.

Yumi Kajihara won with 124 points, 11 more than Tsuyaka Uchino and 16 ahead of Gillespie. Gillespie was herself 16 points ahead of the rider in fourth.

The European under-23 points race and omnium champion got her campaign off to a strong start with third in the scratch race. She was one of four riders who gained a lap in the tempo race, also finishing third, and was then fifth in the elimination event.

The omnium concluded with the point race, where she was third in two sprints and secured the bronze medal with a points total of 108.

The multiple European champion is seen as one of the most promising young riders in track racing and has further enhanced her reputation this weekend.

Ireland’s place in the Olympic Games is set to be confirmed shortly, with the team pursuit silver medal enough to secure the slot. The country had been sixth in the Olympic rankings before the event, with the top 10 to qualify.

Winning silver will consolidate or possibly improve that ranking, marking a welcome success after years of hard work by the team.

Two other riders from that team pursuit squad, Mia Griffin and Alice Sharpe, were in action on Saturday, finishing fifth in the women’s Madison.