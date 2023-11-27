Sam Bennett signs with French Decathlon Ag2r la Mondiale team

Irish rider Sam Bennett, seen here on the podium after stage 3 of the 2022 Vuelta a Espana, has completed his move to the Decathlon Ag2r La Mondiale squad, Photograph: Luc Claesseb/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images

Sam Bennett has completed a long-awaited move to the Decathlon Ag2r La Mondiale squad, with the Irish sprinter confirmed as part of the French team at its launch today.

The 33-year-old will hope to return to the sort of form which earned him two stages plus the green jersey in the 2020 Tour de France. He was the world’s best sprinter that year and in the first months of 2021, but suffered a knee injury that June and missed out on that year’s Tour plus much of the rest of the season.

Bennett is yet to return to the same level of success as before, although he did win two stages in the 2022 Vuelta a España prior to coming down with Covid. He was expected to ride last year’s Tour de France but was ultimately left off the squad, increasing the chances he would leave.

That has now happened and, as Decathlon Ag2r La Mondiale’s big sprinter, should have greater opportunities in the coming years. Returning to the Tour de France and winning again there will be the prime objective.

“There are many things that influenced it,” he said of the move. “But when I was a young amateur rider, I was watching Nico Roche and Philip Deignan in the team, and they are riders I looked up to. Then of course I saw the big opportunity to come to this team, to get an amazing race programme, to work with [new bike supplier] Van Rysel, which is fantastic.

“I think it’s the best environment for me to be in to reach my top level. So I’m excited, and it’s a new adventure.”

Bennett has signed a two year contract with the French WorldTour squad.