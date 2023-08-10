Lucy Benezet Minns comes home fourth in junior time trial at World Championships

Lucy Benezet Minns of Ireland competing in the Women's Junior Time Trial at the UCI Cycling World Championships in Stirling, Scotland. Photograph: Pauline Ballet/SWpix.com

Irish rider Lucy Benezet Minns had a superb showing at the World Championships in Scotland on Thursday, finishing fourth in the junior women’s time trial.

Still just a first-year junior, the 17-year-old was just seven seconds off the bronze medal, and just 36 seconds away from gold.

The 13.5km race in Stirling was won by the Australian Felicity Wilson-Haffenden (Australia). Izzy Sharp (Britain) and Federica Venturelli (Italy) were second and third.

The three riders ahead of Benezet Minns were all 18, in their final year as junior competitors. However, she will be eligible to compete in the race again next year, as will Ireland’s other competitor in action on Thursday, Áine Doherty. She was 33rd on Thursday, 2:19 off gold.

Benezet Minns felt she paced things right and was satisfied with her performance.

“It was pretty good. I went out pretty hard, I was a bit worried I had overcooked myself,” she said. “I think the course suited me with the kicker at the end as well.

“I thought I had gone out too hard but in hindsight I did pretty good job pacing and I had nothing left. But that’s the way you want to finish.”

Benezet Minns was born in Dublin but grew up in England and recently declared for Ireland. She won the junior national road race and time trial championship races at the end of June.

She was riding her first UCI road world championships and has very limited international experience.

“I’ve only done one UCI time trial so far this year. That was on a course that didn’t suit me, and it was my first time ever riding that bike. But yeah, it’s really good and hopefully I can come back next year and to get a better result, which would be great.”

Doherty was also riding her first world championships. “It was a tough course, but I gave it everything today,” she said. “So I’m happy enough with my performance.”

Kelly Murphy is competing in the elite women’s time trial, while earlier, six paracycling riders competed in their individual time trials. Richael Timothy was seventh in the women’s C3 event, Damien Vereker and Mitchell McLaughlin were ninth in the men’s tandem race, and Chris Burns and William Clifford were 14th in the MC2 and MC3 categories respectively.

Cormac O’Callaghan made his World Championship debut in the MC1 time trial but unfortunately crashed and was a non-finisher. The fall will see him miss Saturday’s road race.

Four Irish riders were due to contest the women’s time trial this afternoon but while Katie George and Linda Kelly will be in action, Josephine Healion and Eve McCrystal withdrew before the start. Healion was ruled out on medical grounds but is hoping to compete in this weekend’s road race.

Also set to compete this afternoon is Elite men’s short track MTB cross country competitor Chris Dawson. Ronan Grimes will compete in the paracycling MC4 individual time trial.