Tour de France: Asgreen sprints to stage 18 victory after four-rider breakaway proves too strong

Kasper Asgreen of Soudal Quick-Step won stage 18 of the Tour de France in Bourg-en-Bresse as the day’s breakaway survived a high-speed pursuit by the speeding peloton after the race entered the flatlands of the Rhône valley.
The four-rider attack, composed of Asgreen, Jonas Abrahamsen of Uno-X and the Lotto Dstny pair Victor Campenaerts and Pascal Eenkhoorn, joined forces with 50km remaining.
The quartet, racing at more than 60km/h, entered the final kilometre with just a six-second advantage on their chasers. Yet Campenaerts’s power kept them ahead and Asgreen’s last-gasp acceleration was enough to hold off the sprinter Jasper Philipsen and his Alpecin-Deceuninck team.
The Danish Classics specialist, a former winner of the Tour of Flanders, rescued a disappointing Tour to date for his sponsor, whose main sprinter, Fabio Jakobsen, was forced out of the race due to injuries sustained in an earlier sprint finish in Nogaro.
Meanwhile, Wout Van Aert, one of the key Jumbo-Visma team-mates of the race leader Jonas Vingegaard, left the race to be with his wife, who is expected to give birth within the next few days.
“It’s not a dilemma,” the Belgian rider said. “It’s an easy decision. I always thought that I would go home when my wife indicated she needed me. That time has come.”