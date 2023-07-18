Tour de France: Jonas Vingegaard extends lead over Tadej Pocagar with stunning time-trial performance

Jonas Vingegaard in action during the 16th stage of the Tour de France, a 22km individual time-trial between Passy and Combloux in the French Alps. Photograph: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images

Jonas Vingegaard deflated the hopes of Tadej Pogacar with a devastating performance in the 22.4km race of truth from Passy to Combloux to extend his overall lead in the Tour de France from 10 seconds to nearly two minutes.

The showdown between the pair failed to materialise in the stage 16 time-trial and the defending champion now leads his rival by 1 minute and 48 seconds in the Tour’s overall standings.

Vingegaard rolled down the start ramp and was immediately, visibly, faster than his rival, cutting corners and accelerating into the straights at higher speeds than Pogacar. A 16-second lead at the first time check became a 31 second margin at the foot of the Côte de Domancy climb, where Pogacar swapped his time-trial bike for a standard road bike, 2kg lighter.

It was a gamble that failed to pay off and the 2020 and 2021 champion seemed to lose even further momentum. On the 2.5km climb, Pogacar lacked the power that has characterised his performance for most of the race, while Vingegaard showed no signs of flagging.

As they approached the line, the overall margin between the pair was well over a minute and half and the Dane, last man off, was rapidly closing on his rival.

Further ahead, Spanish rider Carlos Rodríguez was fighting to retain a podium position but Adam Yates of Britain, Pogacar’s Emirates team-mate, leapfrogged the Spaniard by five seconds and is now third overall.

Full report to follow