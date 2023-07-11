Liam O’Brien takes stage win and first yellow jersey in Junior Tour of Ireland

Liam O’Brien triumphed on stage one of the Eurocycles Eurobaby Junior Tour of Ireland on Monday. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Team Ireland rider Liam O’Brien triumphed on stage one of the Eurocycles Eurobaby Junior Tour of Ireland on Monday evening, beating Charles Bergeron (Ignite Canada) by the width of a tyre in a two up sprint into Barefield.

The success came after the two riders attacked approximately halfway through the 48km opener, initially with one other rider, and built a lead of 40 seconds.

This was whittled down all the way to the line, but O’Brien and Bergeron had enough of a buffer to sprint it out for victory. O’Brien took what was the first Irish stage win since 2018 and, with it, the first race leader’s yellow jersey. His team-mate Oisin Ferrity led the bunch in for third.

The race continues on Tuesday with a 103 kilometre stage starting and finishing in Ennis and visiting Spanish Point, Lahinch, Cliffs of Moher and Corrofin.

The Eurocycles Eurobaby Junior Tour of Ireland runs until Sunday.