Liam O’Brien takes stage win and first yellow jersey in Junior Tour of Ireland

The race continues on Tuesday with a 103 kilometre stage starting and finishing in Ennis

Liam O’Brien triumphed on stage one of the Eurocycles Eurobaby Junior Tour of Ireland on Monday. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Shane Stokes
Tue Jul 11 2023 - 21:34

Team Ireland rider Liam O’Brien triumphed on stage one of the Eurocycles Eurobaby Junior Tour of Ireland on Monday evening, beating Charles Bergeron (Ignite Canada) by the width of a tyre in a two up sprint into Barefield.

The success came after the two riders attacked approximately halfway through the 48km opener, initially with one other rider, and built a lead of 40 seconds.

This was whittled down all the way to the line, but O’Brien and Bergeron had enough of a buffer to sprint it out for victory. O’Brien took what was the first Irish stage win since 2018 and, with it, the first race leader’s yellow jersey. His team-mate Oisin Ferrity led the bunch in for third.

The race continues on Tuesday with a 103 kilometre stage starting and finishing in Ennis and visiting Spanish Point, Lahinch, Cliffs of Moher and Corrofin.

The Eurocycles Eurobaby Junior Tour of Ireland runs until Sunday.

