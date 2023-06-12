Ireland’s Darren Rafferty just outside the top 10 in Giro Next Gen

Darren Rafferty is regarded as among the most talented of Ireland’s Under-23 riders. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Darren Rafferty goes into Monday’s second stage of the Giro Next Gen marginally outside the top 10 overall, having got the race off to a strong start on Sunday’s opening time trial.

The Dungannon rider finished 12th out of 175 riders in the test, covering the 9.4 kilometre distance course in Agliè, Italy, in a time 25 seconds off that of the winner Alec Segaert (Lotto Dstny Development Team). He was best-placed of his Hagens Berman Axeon team.

The Giro Next Gen continues today, Monday, with a lumpy stage to Cherasco.

The race, previously known as the Baby Giro or Giro Ciclistico d’Italia is the Under-23 version of the Giro d’Italia and one of the most important races on the calendar for riders in that age group. Along with the Tour de l’Avenir, it is regarded as a major predictor of future success as a professional.

The 19 year-old competed in the race last year, finishing sixth in the youth classification. His top result from 2022 was victory in the Strade Bianche di Romagna. This season his results include fifth in the Under-23 Liège-Bastogne-Liège, fifth in the Giro del Belvedere and seventh in the Trofeo Alcide DeGasperi on June 2nd.

Rafferty is regarded as among the most talented of Ireland’s Under-23 riders and is looking to make a strong impression in the event, which runs until Sunday.

Meanwhile Conn McDunphy made it two wins in two weeks in the Road National Series, winning round five in the John Drumm Cup in Currow on Sunday and extending his overall lead. The Lucan Cycling Road Club rider rode aggressively in the finale of the five lap, 130 kilometre men’s race, which was run off on a testing circuit around Currow, Castleisland and Scartaglin.

He got clear with junior men’s series leader Killian O’Brien (Orwell Wheelers), Joel Luke (UCD Cycling Club) and Eoin Kelly (UCD Cycling Club), who had been part of an early five-man breakaway. McDunphy and O’Brien shook off Kelly and Luke inside the final 10 kilometres, with McDunphy then surging again to go clear alone and solo to victory.

O’Brien was caught and beaten for second by Kelly, while Liam Crowley (UCD Cycling Club) and Paul Kennedy (Burren Cycling Club) were fourth and fifth.

“I’m happy with that because I’m just off a pretty heavy training block for the National Championships,” McDunphy said. “I wasn’t sure how I would fare. The course didn’t necessarily suit me, it was flat and fast, there were a few kickers that split it up towards the end of the race.

“I was lucky to have Killian (O’Brien) with me in the breakaway – he was doing some savage turns. I’m happy enough with the win, it’s nice to get another win on the cards. Every day that you win a bike race is a good day.”

Early on Kelly, Luke, Aaron Wade (Cortizo Aluminium Team), Cillian Murphy (unattached) and James Davenport (All human-VeloRevolution) all went clear and had a 50 second gap with just over two laps to go. Wade and Davenport then slipped back to the bunch, with strong riders behind then going clear to try to bridge across.

That led to the final four-man move and McDunphy’s second consecutive victory.

Former national road race champion Imogen Cotter (Unattached Connacht) improved on her second place of last week, soloing to victory in the 82km women’s event. She was one of five riders who went clear on the opening lap of three, joining up with Jennifer Neenan (Un-Attached Leinster), Jemma Speers (North Down CC), Carthach McCarthy (Blarney Cycling Club) and Yvonne Doran (Orwell Wheelers) to build an advantage of over three minutes heading on to the final lap.

Cotter then made her move on a drag and finished well clear, with Neenan, Speers, McCarthy and Doran next home.

Hannah Hayes (TC Racing) finished 10th and took over at the top of the junior ranking, displacing previous leader Shauna Finn who did not compete.

“I hadn’t any particular place planned to attack,” said Cotter. “I just kind of went and I just thought I’d make it hard for everyone and make it a difficult race. I felt the pace was a bit slower at parts so I thought I could maybe inject a bit of pace. On the drags and hills I was trying to put some pace in.

“When I attacked, they didn’t go with me, and I had maybe half of the last lap on my own. Once I’m into a rhythm, that’s kind of my strong point at the moment. I had a very bad injury last year. The explosive stuff isn’t great but long and steady stuff is my forte so that’s what I did.”

Caoimhe O’Brien (Belco Van Eyck) continues to lead the women’s series overall.

Round six of the Road National Series is the Mullingar Grand Prix on July 16th.

Road National Series round 5, John Drumm Cup, Currow:

Women’s race: 1 Imogen Cotter (Un-Attached Connacht), 2 J Neenan (Un-Attached Leinster), 3 J Speers (North Down CC), 4 C McCarthy (Blarney Cycling Club), 5 Y Doran (Orwell Wheelers), 6 C Ni Ghallchoir (UCD Cycling Club), 7 M Smith (Brother UK-Orientation Marketing Race Team), 8 L Stapelbroek (Un-Attached Munster), 9 C O’Sullivan (Greenmount CA), 10 H Hayes (TC Racing)

Men’s race: 1 Conn McDunphy (Lucan Cycling Road Club), 2 E Kelly (UCD Cycling Club), 3 K O’Brien (Orwell Wheelers), 4 L Crowley (UCD Cycling Club), 5 P Kennedy (Burren Cycling Club), 6 J Kenny (UCD Cycling Club), 7 D Radford (Black House Racing), 8 A Wade (Cortizo Aluminium Team), 9 C Murphy (unattached), 10 J Luke (UCD Cycling Club)