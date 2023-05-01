Sam Bennett makes his long-awaited return in the Eschborn-Frankfurt

Sam Bennett made a long-awaited return to competition on Monday, lining out in the Eschborn-Frankfurt in Germany, his first race since March 26th. The Danish rider Soren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) triumphed, winning a 10 man sprint from a breakaway group, with the next group racing in 18 seconds behind.

Bennett won the event last year and was hoping to once again perform strongly, but ultimately ended up 69th, just over six minutes back. Sunday’s edition was on a more difficult course to last year, featuring two ascents of the big Feldberg climb rather than the previous one, as well as other tough hills. That disadvantaged the sprinters and provoked a more aggressive race, but while Bennett was still in contention with 44 kilometres to go, the final ascent of the steep Mammolshain climb blew the race apart.

The Bora-hansgrohe rider will nevertheless be glad to be back racing after a long training period. He is still chasing top form this season and knows that racing sharpness will take time to build after over a month out of competition. He is next due to ride the five-day Tour de Hongrie, starting on May 10th. The Tour de France in July remains his most important goal this year.

In Spain, Fiona Mangan became the first Irishwoman to compete in the women’s Vuelta a España, lining out in the stage one team time trial of La Vuelta Femenina with her Soltec Team on Sunday. Jumbo-Visma was the best squad in the 14.5 kilometre race in Torrevieja, beating Canyon-Sram by one second. Mangan’s squad was 22nd. This year’s race is the longest edition yet at seven days, and Mangan stands to gain vital experience in the event.

READ MORE

Racing continues on Tuesday with a mainly flat 105.8 kilometre stage to Pilar de la Horadada.

Finally Conn McDunphy had an impressive showing in the Tour of the Gila in New Mexico, ending the five day event 12th overall and eighth in the best climber competition. He went close to winning the penultimate stage on Saturday, attacking a small breakaway group with two laps remaining in the Silver City criterium and only being reeled in very close to the finish line.

He was then 11th on the gruelling final stage, jumping up three slots to that 12th place overall finish.