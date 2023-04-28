Eddie Dunbar shows signs of improved fitness after solid showing at Tour de Romandie

Eddie Dunbar (centre, white and blue jersey) in action during the 76th Tour de Romandie 2023 on Thursday. Photograph by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images

Eddie Dunbar showed signs of improving form on Thursday’s leg of the Tour de Romandie, being very prominent inside the final seven kilometres of stage two. The Corkman is building race fitness after suffering a broken hand earlier this year, and was to the fore of the peloton as the attacks were fired off on the run in to the line.

The route wasn’t selective enough for moves to stay away and a bunch sprint ensued into La Chaux-de-Fonds. British rider Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) triumphed ahead of Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates), with Dunbar rolling in as part of this group.

He improves 19 places to 37th overall and while Friday’s individual time trial at Châtel-Saint-Denis will not play to his strengths, he will have a real opportunity to gauge his form on Saturday’s penultimate stage. The race to Thyon 2000 concludes with a 21 kilometre climb to the finish line.

He will be one of the Jayco AlUla team leaders in the Giro d’Italia, which begins on May 6th.