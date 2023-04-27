Strong springtime performances sees Ben Healy rise to 26th in world rankings

Ben Healy’s superb spring campaign has seen the Irishman make rapid improvements in the world ranking, with the 22-year-old going from 392nd at the start of the year to 26th.

Healy improved 21 places last week, earning 440 points for his fourth place in Sunday’s Liège-Bastogne-Liège Classic. He was the second-strongest rider inside the final 25 kilometres, with only race winner Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) impressing more, but was outsprinted by Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) and Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victorious) after a final kilometre attack didn’t work out.

He is the top-ranked Irish rider in 26th, with Sam Bennett next in line in 54th place.

Healy has had a superb spring, with his performances including a stage win and third overall in the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali, a solo win in the GP Industria & Artigianato and runner-up slots in the Amstel Gold Race and Brabantse Pijl.

The second year professional is currently the highest points holder on his EF Education-EasyPost team. His haul has helped it to seventh overall in the team ranking, and has earned strong praise from the squad’s management.

Notwithstanding his strong form, the team told The Irish Times this week that it will stick to its plan for Healy to ride next month’s Giro d’Italia rather than the Tour de France. Healy is yet to compete in a three week race and at this early stage in his career, EF Education EasyPost wants him target a stage win in Italy rather than subjecting him to the pressure of the Tour. Sporting director Tom Southam also said that it wants to make the most of his current strong form, which he believes will carry on into the Giro. That race begins in Fossacesia Marina on May 6th.