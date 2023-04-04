Eddie Dunbar makes competitive return in Basque Country following injury

Eddie Dunbar: “Training has gone well and I’m feeling good. Racing is the main thing I need now.” Photograph: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images

Eddie Dunbar made a long-awaited return from injury in Spain on Monday, finishing as part of the peloton at the end of stage one of the Itzulia Basque Country race.

The Jayco AlUla rider rolled in 79th, keeping his powder dry for the tougher stages to come. A total of 122 riders finished as part of this main bunch, with the Briton Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) winning in a sprint.

Dunbar crashed on his seasonal debut on February 1st and suffered a broken bone in his hand, necessitating an operation and was over eight weeks out of competition.

“Training has gone well and I’m feeling good,” he told The Irish Times prior to the event. “Racing is the main thing I need now.”

The Corkman won two stage races last season and moved over the winter to the Jayco AlUla squad, where he is one of its designated leaders.

It is the first time in his career that he has been given such status. It should enable him to fully capitalise on the talent he has shown for many years, but which was stifled by a role requiring him to ride for others in the past.

Now 26, he will line out in only the second Grand Tour of his career when he competes in the Giro d’Italia, starting on May 6th. This week’s event and the Tour de Romandie in late April will help him build strength in advance of that race, as well as allowing him to gauge his form.

The Itzulia Basque Country includes many climbs and continues until Saturday. Tuesday’s 193.8km stage is a hilly route to Leitza, with a category two climb cresting less than 5km from the finish line. It should be a better gauge of Dunbar’s current form.

Meanwhile, Matthew Devins continued his comeback from a bad concussion last season, winning the Des Hanlon Memorial on Sunday.

The Dan Morrissey – Primor by Pissei rider followed on from his three stage wins and overall success in the recent Rás Maigheo with his victory in the Des Hanlon race, which is round two of this year’s Cycling Ireland National Road Series.

Matthew Devins crosses the finishing line at the Des Hanlon Memorial race on Sunday. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

He and Lindsay Watson (Powerhouse Sport) caught round one winner Daire Feeley (All Human/VeloRevolution RT), Conn McDunphy (Lucan CRC) and Dean Harvey (Unattached Leinster) with approximately 5km to go after the latter trio had opened up a lead on the final climb of the tough Carlow course.

Devins was then clearly quickest in the sprint. He said afterwards that he was suffering for much of the race.

“I kind of had to keep believing that I could win it, even though it was unbelievably hard.

“It was just a lot of cat and mouse coming into the line. Everyone was attacking. None of us had a leg left, it was just so hard. But then I saw Feeley was on the [brake] hoods coming into the line with 300m to go. I knew he was the biggest threat. I know Feeley doesn’t sprint on the hoods, so I just knew that he probably didn’t have it. So I gave it everything in the sprint and am over the moon to win it.”

Rás Tailteann 2022 winner Feeley expressed surprise afterwards that he, McDunphy and Harvey were caught by the chasers, suggesting that cars driven by members of the public which mixed in with the race cavalcade may have inadvertently made it easier for the pursuers inside the final 10km.

No complaint was lodged with the race judges.

Caoimhe O’Brien took a fine victory in the women’s race, winning the event for the third year in succession. She launched multiple attacks during their 100km event, as did others, but it came down to a sprint of over a dozen riders.

She was quickest to the line, beating her younger sister Aoife O’Brien (Spellman-Dublin Port), Ella Doherty (UCD Cycling Club), Catherine Sands (Newry Wheelers), Erin Creighton (McConvey Cycles) plus several others.

“As we were coming down onto the road coming into the finish it was kind of a big group together. I tried another attack just to try see if I could break it up a little bit and get away but no, it stuck together. So then I was like, ‘okay, it’s gonna be a sprint finish now’. So I was really happy to get the win.”

Feeley continues to lead the men’s series overall heading towards round three, the Brian O’Loughlin Memorial in Cong, on Sunday April 23rd. Aoife O’Brien retains leadership of the women’s series.

Des Hanlon Memorial, Cycling Ireland Road National Series round two, Co Carlow:

Men’s race (140km): 1 Matthew Devins (Dan Morrissey – Primor by Pissei), 2 L Watson (Powerhouse Sport), 3 D Feeley (All Human/VeloRevolution), 4 C McDunphy (Lucan CRC), 5 D Harvey (Unattached Leinster), 6 A Wade (Cortizo Aluminium Team), 7 M McGinley (Four Masters CC), 8 M Cigala (Dan Morrissey – Primor by Pissei), 9 Q Donnelly (Usher Irish Road Club), 10 L Smith (Moynalty Cycling Club). Series leader after round two: Feeley.

Junior men: 1 Quillan Donnelly (Usher Irish Road Club), 2 Cl Tutty (Burren Cycling Club), 3 K O’Brien (Orwell Wheelers Cycling Club). Series leader after round two: K O’Brien.

Women’s race (100km): 1 Caoimhe O’Brien (unattached Leinster), 2 A O’Brien (Spellman-Dublin Port), 3 E Doherty (UCD Cycling Club), 4 C Sands (Newry Wheelers), 5 E Creighton (McConvey Cycles), 6 M Corless (Challenge Cycling Club), 7 D Harkness (VC Glendale), 8 O Walsh (UCD), 9 J Speers (North Down CC), 10 J Neenan (Longcourt Hotel – NCW Wheelers). Series leader after round two: Aoife O’Brien.

Junior women: 1 Aine Doherty (VC Glendale), 2 Z Lindsay (TC Racing), 3 H Hayes (TC Racing). Series leader after round two: Hayes.

Killinchy GP, Co Down (Saturday):

1 Lindsay Watson (Powerhouse Sport), 2 C McCann (Inspired Cycling), 3 O Doogan (Caldwell Cycles), 4 M McGinley (Four Masters CC), 5 M Kincaid (Newry Wheelers), 6 G McKee (Cycology Cycling), 7 N Mullan (Velo Café Magasin), 8 S Millar (Ards Cycling Club).

Unplaced A2: Jonathan Taylor (Carn Wheelers).

A3 race: 1 Drew McKinley (Newry Wheelers), 2 C Love (VC Glendale), 3 D Henning (Velo Club Mourne), 4 D Todd (Dromore Cycling Club), 5 C Sweetman (Stamullen RC), 6 JMcCullagh (Carn Wheelers), 7 C Lowry (Team Madigan), 8 G Cross (Velo Café Magasin). Leading Woman: Alison Higgins (Four Masters CC).

A4 race: 1 Aaron Fegan (Ards CC), 2 J Paul Rice (Banbridge CC), 3 P Clarke (Unattached), 4 J Bunting (Team Madigan), 5 K McNamara Ards CC), 6 D Moore (Team Madigan), 7 S Stranney (Crossgar CC), 8 J McKaigue (Carn Wheelers). Leading Woman: Elena Wallace (Harps CC).