Below-par Bennett comes home seventh on Paris-Nice stage

Dutch rider Olav Kooij of Jumbo-Visma celebrates after winning ahead of Belgium's Tim Merlier of Soudal Quick-Step on stage five of the Paris-Nice race from Saint-Symphorien-sur-Coise to Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux. Photograph: David Pintens/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images

Sam Bennett was below par in the finale of stage five of Paris-Nice on Thursday, finishing seventh in the sprint into Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux. The stage was won by Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) ahead of former world champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), with Bennett appearing to be well positioned in the final kilometre but fading in the sprint.

Bora-hansgrohe sports director Rolf Adag indicated that Bennett is unwell. “In the technical and tricky finale, positioning was the key to success today,” he said. “Danny van Poppel did a good lead out but unfortunately Sam Bennett isn’t 100 per cent healthy, which is why he ultimately didn’t have the necessary punch.”

A Bora-hansgrohe spokesman subsequently elaborated on that, saying: “Sam has caught a minor cold over the past days where it’s been pretty cold, windy and even a bit wet here yesterday.”

He said that Bennett will continue until the race conclusion on Sunday. He is working towards the Milan-San Remo Classic on March 18th, a key goal. The remaining stages in Paris-Nice do not suit the sprinters, and so his aim will be to build condition while also trying to recover from his cold.

READ MORE

Double Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar continues to lead overall.

Elsewhere Darren Rafferty got his season off to a start in Croatia, performing solidly in the prologue of the Istrian Spring Trophy. The Hagens Berman Axeon rider completed the 1.5 kilometre course in a time four seconds off the winning pace of Jan Sommer (Swiss Cycling). He placed 42nd. The race continues on Friday with a 153-kilometre stage from Poreč to Funtana.

The Hagens Berman Axeon team is regarded as one of the best in pro cycling at developing young riders. Team owner Axel Merckx is enthusiastic about the 19-year-old’s ability.

“His first year was already exceptional and we are looking forward to have him increase his leadership and to lead by example in his second year,” he said. “If he can be spared from injuries or illnesses, I think he will have some bigger wins or more wins, stuff like that.

“If he continues his progression and his development, there is probably a big chance that he will be moving up [to a big pro team] at the end of the year.”