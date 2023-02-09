New national record for Irish team pursuit squad at European championships

The Ireland pursuit team set a new national record at the European Championships.

The Irish team pursuit squad raced to a new national record at the European track championships on Thursday, beating the Polish team in the first round.

The quartet of Alice Sharpe, Kelly Murphy, Lara Gillespie and Mia Griffin recorded a time of four minutes 19.705 seconds in the race in Grenchen, Switzerland. This was .033 seconds faster than the 4.19.738 recorded at last April’s Nation’s Cup in Glasgow.

Significantly, the time was over 1.7 seconds faster than their qualifying mark of 4.21.426 recorded on Wednesday.

Thursday’s performance saw the Irish riders finish fifth overall in the contest. Britain will take on Italy on Thursday evening in the gold-medal final, while France and Germany will contest bronze.

READ MORE

Griffin will be in action again on Thursday evening, riding the women’s elimination race.

Earlier, Orla Walsh finished 16th fastest in the qualifying round of the women’s sprint, recording a time of 11.159 for the 200 metres. She progressed to the 1/16th finals but lost out to Ukrainian rider Oleksandra Lohviniuk there by 0.070 seconds.