Frustration for Sam Bennett on final stage of Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina

Sam Bennett had a frustrating end to the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina on Sunday night, aiming for his second stage victory of the race but being impeded in what was a very messy sprint.

Bennett’s Bora-hansgrohe team was further back than those of his key rivals heading into the final two kilometres and while leadout man Danny Van Poppel threaded his way through the group to try to usher Bennett to the front, the Irishman was snagged behind riders and left well out of position.

He eased back when he realised he had run out of road, while Van Poppel ended up fifth on the stage.

Sam Welsford (Team DSM) was first to the line, while Bennett rolled in a frustrated 15th.

“Of course we wanted more for the sprint today, but unfortunately in the finale Sam Bennett was boxed in a bit and another win was out of reach,” said Bora-hansgrohe sports director Bernie Eisel.

Still, with Bennett winning the opening stage and netting second, third and fourth on other stages and team climber Sergio Higuita finishing third overall, Eisel said there is plenty to be satisfied with.

“Overall we are happy with the Vuelta a San Juan. A stage win and the podium in the overall keeps us optimistic for the upcoming tasks.”

Bennett is far ahead of where he was this time last year. He was still trying to return from the effect of a lingering injury then and didn’t take his first victory of the season until May 1st.

He is next due to compete in the UAE Tour, which take place in the United Arab Emirates from February 20 to 26th.

One Irish rider will be present in the Saudi Tour which begins Monday. US-based Jesse Ewart will compete for the first time this season with his new squad, Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team. He raced with Bike Aid in 2022, taking third overall in the Tour du Rwanda, third on a stage of the Tour of Iran and sixth in the national championships.