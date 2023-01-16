Mia Griffin takes big step forward for Irish women’s racing

Mia Griffin has taken an important step forward for Irish women’s cycling, lining out in the Schwalbe Classic in Adelaide on Sunday and then beginning the Santos Tour Down Under on Sunday.

The Australian races mark her first competitive events with the Israel Premier Tech Roland team and, significantly, see her become the first-ever Irish woman to line out as part of a WorldTour-level squad.

Griffin was 32nd on Saturday in the Schwalbe Classic, rolling home in a main bunch 17 seconds behind a seven-woman breakaway led in by Ally Wollaston (Ag Insurance – Soudal Quick-Step). She was then 27th on Sunday’s opening stage of the Santos Tour Down Under, finishing in the same time as the bunch sprint winner Daria Pikulik (Human Powered Health).

Monday’s second stage was much more demanding, with a difficult course including both a first and a second category climb. Australian rider Alexandra Manly (Team Jayco AlUla) won a 16-rider sprint to the line in Uraidla. Griffin finished in a large group over seven minutes back, placing 55th. The 24-year-old is 50th overall heading into Tuesday’s concluding stage. Her aim for her debut season with the team is to build strength and experience, while also aiming to land strong results where the opportunity arises, and also as part of Irish international track racing squads.

Meanwhile, one day after netting second place in the national cyclo-cross championships, Chris Dawson (Dawson Racing) was confirmed Monday as one of four riders to represent Ireland in the UCI eSports world championships on February 18th.

Dawson won the inaugural Irish eSports championships last January, beating Nathan Mullan (Dromara Cycling Club) and Richard Barry (St. Finbarrs CC) in the online event run off in UCD. The racing sees riders compete using Smart trainers and the Zwift online platform, with their power outputs being transformed into performances in a virtual arena.

Dawson and Barry are ranked first and second in the men’s discipline in Ireland and have been awarded selection by Cycling Ireland. Dawson finished 19th in last year’s world championships.

Two female competitors will also represent the country. Linda Kelly performed strongly in a number of races last season, including as a tandem pilot in Paracycling events. Katie George Dunlevy and Kelly won the Paracycling European Championship tandem time trial and took both the time trial and road race in the Elzach Paracycling World Cup.

Kelly then piloted Josephine Healion in the paracycling world championships, securing the tandem road race bronze medal behind the victorious Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal.

The second Irish female competitor for the eSports world championships is former Team Ireland rider Heather Foley. She has focused her attention on online racing and triathlon in recent years.

Their selection followed the final round of the 2022 Cycling Ireland eRacing Winter League on December 2nd, which was used to determine which riders would get the nod.

“We’re delighted to bring a strong team to the UCI Cycling eSports World Championships next month,” said Cycling Ireland Performance Coach Tommy Evans. “The new format will make for exciting racing throughout and we’re confident that the riders selected can be competitive at this high level.

“Chris Dawson and Richard Barry are the highest ranked male riders in Ireland. Linda Kelly has performed strongly on the road in recent seasons and her online races confirmed the qualities necessary for the Zwift platform while Heather Foley has a proven track record in virtual races in recent years.”

The 2023 UCI Cycling eSports World Championships will take place on February 18th and comprises three short and explosive events. Titled The Punch, The Climb and The Podium, these will be contested on three separate routes for both men and women.

