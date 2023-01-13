Sport Ireland to weigh up future bids for cyclo-cross World Cup

The 2022 UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup was held at the Sport Ireland Campus, Blanchardstown, Dublin, last year. File photograph: Inpho

A decision about whether or not a bid could be made to host another round of the cyclo-cross World Cup will be made later this month, with Sport Ireland to conduct a review of the inaugural Irish event.

History was made on December 11th when some of the world’s top cyclo-cross riders travelled to Dublin to contest the first-ever round held here. World Cup organiser Flanders Classics linked up with Sport Ireland to stage the event, with Cycling Ireland also involved.

Sport Ireland chief executive Una May told the Irish Times that the races were a big success. “All the feedback was excellent. The feedback from Flanders Classics was good. The feedback from the Belgian public was good. The feedback from the UCI was good. It was very positive.

“I think everyone had a good experience. It went well. It looked well. They had significantly more spectators than they would normally expect when they go outside of Belgium. They were pleasantly surprised with that.”

May said that a number of factors will be considered during the review, including the economic impact of the race, its value to the promotion of cycling plus the cost of running it again.

“I’d love to say yes, we’ll be doing it, but I just think we have to look at all these multiple different scenarios before we make any decisions.”

Cycling Ireland’s interim operations manager Scott Graham said he hoped an Irish World Cup will occur again.

“The first UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup to be hosted in Ireland was a huge success with 8,000 spectators watching the world’s best take on a purpose-built course on the Sport Ireland Campus,” he said.

“There was huge interest in the event, and it was very well attended. So it would be fantastic to see it become a regular of the World Cup circuit.”

Meanwhile this weekend’s national cyclo-cross championships in Louth looks set to feature a huge battle for the men’s title, with the talented 19-year-old riders Dean Harvey and Darren Rafferty in fine form. Harvey won all four rounds of the national series, beating Rafferty by six seconds in the concluding fourth round last Saturday, but the latter appears to be gaining strength week by week. Defending champion Chris Dawson is also one to watch.

Double women’s champion Maria Larkin (Chicago Cuttin Crew) is seeking her third consecutive title. Her competitors will include Aine Doherty (VC Glendale) who won three out of the four rounds of the national series despite being a junior rider, plus the series winner Stephanie Roche (Scott Bright Motor Group).

Defending junior champion Liam O’Brien only competed in two of the four rounds but won both; he, overall series winner Joseph Mullen (Navan Road Club) and the final round winner Seth Dunwoody (Shelbourne/Orchard CC) are among the big names.

The championships will be held in McCrystals Track in Jenkinstown, with the main races taking place on Sunday.

National Cyclo-Cross Series, final overall standings

Men: 1 Dean Harvey (Spellman-Dublin Port) 240, 2 K McCambridge (Un-Attached Ulster) 200, 3 J Meehan (Spellman-Dublin Port) 141

Women: 1 Stephanie Roche (Scott Bright Motor Group, under 23) 209, 2 G Young (All human/VeloRevolution Racing Team, masters 40) 207, 3 C May (Orwell Wheelers, under 23) 198

Junior men: 1 Joseph Mullen (Navan Road Club) 225, 2 T Killeen (Kilcullen Cycling Club Murphy Geospacial) 190, 3 T Harkness (VC Glendale) 157

Masters-40 men: 1 Alan Bingham (Newry Wheelers) 235, 2 R Cleverley (Sliabh Luachra Cycling Club) 158, 3 P Daly (Scott Bright Motor Group) 154

Masters-50 men: 1 Fearghal Regan (Kilcullen Cycling Club Murphy Geospacial) 199, 2 D McKee (VC Glendale) 176, 3 J Henry (Inspired Cycling) 170

Masters-60 men: 1 Paul Birchall (Verge Sport PI Cycles) 225, 2 J McCabe (Cuchulainn CC) 120, 3 D Lawless (Team WORC) 60

Under-16 boys: 1 Curtis McKee (Scott Bright Motor Group) 225, 2 J Woods (Carlow RCC) 188, 3 H Og Mulhearne (Panduit Carrick Wheelers) 184

Under-16 girls: 1 Kate Murphy (Sliabh Luachra Cycling Club) 205, 2 C Suckling (VC Glendale) 185, 3 E Murphy (Cuchulainn CC) 171

Under-14 boys: 1 Caleb McGreevy (VC Glendale) 230, 2 R McCrystal (Bellurgan Wheelers) 230, 3 S O’Brien (Fermoy Cycling Club) 198

Under-14 Girls: 1 Katie Turner (Orwell Wheelers Cycling Club) 171, 2 E Heverin (Kinning Cycles Cycling Club) 120, 3 E Edmundson (Westport Covey Wheelers Cycling Club) 55