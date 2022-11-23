World champion Tom Pidcock confirmed for Dublin cyclo-cross World Cup

Tom Pidcock (left) will race in the Dublin round of the cyclo-cross World Cup. Photograph: Jasper Jacobs/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images

Following on from the recent news that Tour de France green jersey winner Wout van Aert will compete in the upcoming UCI cyclo-cross World Cup in Dublin, it has been confirmed that another big name from pro cycling will line out on December 11th.

World champion Tom Pidcock will be part of what is the first ever round of the World Cup to be held on Irish soil and the ninth race in the 2022/2023 series. The Briton showed superb form last weekend in the Overijse round, finishing second to Michael Vanthourenhout despite mechanical problems and a crash which cost him crucial time and energy.

Aside from his cyclo-cross world championship win last January, Pidcock is also the current Olympic XC mountain bike champion and the European XC title holder. The 23-year-old Ineos Grenadiers rider is a highly promising road rider too, winning the Alpe d’Huez stage of this year’s Tour de France.

He took two rounds of the UCI cyclo-cross World Cup last season.

The Dublin round of the World Cup will be held on the Sport Ireland Campus in Blanchardstown on December 11th. Cycling Ireland is yet to confirm the Irish riders who will compete.