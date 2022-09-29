Archie Ryan takes team time-trial win with Jumbo-Visma in France

The Jumbo-Visma Development Team of Archie Ryan has clocked up an important success in France, with Ryan and the other riders on the squad winning the stage 2A team time trial at the Ronde de l’Isard on Thursday morning.

The riders tore around the 22.5 kilometre course at Bagnères-de-Bigorre to record a time of 29 minutes 17 seconds - 26 seconds faster than their closest rivals Equipe Continentale Groupama-FDJ.

The victory bolsters the overall lead of stage one winner Johannes Staune-Mittet, Ryan’s teammate, who was one of 14 riders who broke clear soon after Wednesday’s start. Two other Jumbo-Visma riders were present, Lars Boven and Loe Van Belle. Their presence meant that Ryan was unable to chase the move and with the peloton losing ground, the break gained over 10 minutes.

Van Belle was clear heading towards the finish but crashed close to the line. Staune-Mittet had also gapped the break and won the stage, with Ryan finishing in the main bunch 10 minutes 20 seconds back.

He rolled across the finish line in 49th place and while the stage 2A team time trial victory sees him jump up 35 places to 14th overall, he remains over 10 minutes adrift.

Ryan’s confidence was on a high after strong performances in the Tour de L’Avenir plus his stage win and best young rider award in the recent Tour of Slovakia, and he had gone into the race with ambitions of winning overall. However being required to play a conservative role on Wednesday due to his teammates’ presence in the break has now made that goal impossible.

While Ryan would otherwise aim to chase a stage win instead, he will likely be required to defend the overall lead of Staune-Mittet in the days ahead. Still, the tough stage profiles mean that he will be able to draw on his strong climbing form, play a vital team role and continue to underline his considerable promise.

The prestigious under 23 race continues on Thursday afternoon with a 24.9 kilometre stage from Bagnères-de-Bigorre to Gavarnie. It was originally due to be 71.7 kilometres in length and to scale the legendary Col du Tourmalet climb, but a snowfall meant the race organisers had to exclude the ascent and shorten the route.