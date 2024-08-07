President leads tributes to Kellie Harrington’s ‘truly remarkable achievement’ after she wins second Olympic gold

Olympics 2024: Ireland’s Kellie Harrington celebrates with her gold medal on the podium. Photograph: INPHO/James Crombie

President Michael D Higgins has led tributes to Kellie Harrington after the Portland Row boxer won her second Olympic gold medal on Tuesday night.

Harrington defeated Yang Wenlu of China at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris to claim gold in the lightweight (60kg) category, becoming the first Irish woman to successfully defend an Olympic title.

In a post on X, Mr Higgins said: “Congratulations to Kellie Harrington on her historic achievement in becoming a double Olympic champion with a wonderful Gold medal. A truly remarkable achievement by a phenomenal sportsperson.”

Taoiseach Simon Harris also issued a statement congratulating Harrington shortly after her victory.

“Kellie Harrington you’ve made history. On behalf of the Government and people of Ireland it is my joy as Taoiseach to say we could not be prouder of you,” the Taoiseach said.

“We are not only proud of you for becoming a double Olympic champion, but for how you carry yourself as a person and represent our country with distinction.

“You have inspired us all, young and old. You, your family, your coaches, and your community deserve every moment of this victory and celebration.

“All of Ireland is celebrating with you. What a legend,” he added.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin described Harrington’s performance as “boxing masterclass against a formidable rival”.

“Simply magnificent Kellie Harrington, back-to-back Olympic champion!” Mr Martin wrote on X. “You filled Irish hearts with pride again this week. An inspiration.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald called Harrington “the pride of Dublin’s North Inner City” following her win.

“She did it! Kellie Harrington makes history and brings the entire nation to its feet! Double Olympic Champion!” Ms McDonald wrote on X. “A national hero of Ireland.”

Professional boxer and Olympic bronze medallist Michael Conlan wrote on X: “What a woman. Absolutely over the moon for Kellie, a true high performing athlete. Double Olympic champion wow! D1′s finest.”