Kellie Harrington claims gold with victory at the European Games

Ireland’s Kellie Harrington celebrates with her gold medal after victory in the women's 60kg final. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Kellie Harrington has won gold at the European Games after an impressive win over Natalia Shadrina of Serbia in the women’s lightweight (60kg) final.

The Serbian started well, and actually won the first round, but from there Harrington began to stamp her class on the contest, and won two consecutive rounds on a 5-0 score to take gold on a unanimous decision.

Afterwards Harrington said her fight was like a “chess match”.

She said reporters: “In the first round, I wouldn’t say I was asleep but I was in sparring mode, sussing it out and seeing what she was going to bring. I sussed it out that she was jumping in with her shots.

“I came back out when it was 3-2 and I knew I had to put a bit of a push on - but not pushing on silly and getting caught. That’s what I did in the second round.

“I wouldn’t say it was domination. It was more being smart, being tactical. I wasn’t going in to knock anyone out; I just needed to win a chess match; she was trying to jump in. A fight is a fight, a win is a win. You have to do what you have to do.”

Meanwhile Dubliner Jack Marley was outfought by Italian Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine in their heavyweight final at the Nowy Targ Arena.

Italy’s Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine is declared the winner after his fight against Jack Marley. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

It is doubtful the 20-year-old will be too disappointed though after a hugely successful week that saw him claim a silver medal and achieve an unexpected qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In Kickboxing, Nathan Tait has become the first Irish fighter to reach a European Games final, in the Point Fighting 74kg class, defeating his Swiss opponent, and will contest gold on Sunday.

Team-mate Amy Wall will also contest the Women’s Full Contact 60kg final on Sunday after a comprehensive 3-0 win over Poland’s Kinga Szlachcic.

Conor McGlinchey was the third of the Irish to reach the finals with a last gasp win over his Italian opponent in the 84kg Point Fighting.

Tallaght’s Jodie Brown was narrowly beaten by a Slovenian fighter in her Point Fighting (60kg) semi-final and so leaves these European Games with a bronze medal.

Ireland’s four strong Triathlon team of James Edgar, Erin McConnell, Luke McCarron, and Carolyn Hayes, finished 14th in the Mixed Relay event around the Nova Huta Lake in Krakow on Saturday.

In Canoe Slalom Noel Hendrick and Samuel Curtis finished 28th, and 31st respectively in the semi-final of the Men’s K1. Team mate Madison Corcoran placed 23rd in the Women’s equivalent. Only the top 10 from the semi-finals progressed to the finals.