Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron hit the scales at the same weight for Saturday’s fight

After all the talk during the week of Katie Taylor moving up in weight to challenge England’s Chantelle Cameron for the undisputed super lightweight world title, both boxers weighed in at exactly the same weight in Dublin’s Mansion House on Friday.

Taylor, taking part in her first professional fight in Ireland, weighed in first at 139.7 pounds and Cameron shortly after her also hitting the scales at 139.7 pounds.

Nor was their any great disparity in height between the pair as they faced off on stage in front of several hundred people and cameras packed into the Round Room.

Taylor, who is the undisputed lightweight world champion, weighed in at 134.6 pounds for her famous bout last year in New York against Amanda Serrano, so has essentially gone up in weight by around five pounds.

The Taylor v Cameron bout is the highlight of the sold-out 3Arena event on Saturday night, where there will be three world title fights taking place across men’s and women’s boxing.

Taylor, 36, is undefeated at lightweight in 22 professional fights while 32-year-old Cameron has won all 17 of her bouts at the heavier super lightweight since turning professional.

None of Taylor’s belts are on the line as both fighters exceed the lightweight limit, although, Taylor will be scrapping to keep her pristine record intact.

On stage, two female fiddle players dressed in green played Oró Sé do Bheatha ‘Bhaile as Taylor entered the arena with her American coach Ross Enamait. Both fighters then squared off without speaking to bring the weigh-in to a close.

There are eight bouts taking place on Saturday beginning at 5pm with Taylor expected to enter the ring at around 10.30pm in front of a capacity crowd of 8,000.