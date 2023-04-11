Only a handful of expensive tickets remain for Katie Taylor’s 3Arena bout

Katie Taylor's super-lightweight bout against England’s Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena on May 20th is almost sold out. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho

Almost all the tickets have been sold for Katie Taylor’s super-lightweight bout against England’s Chantelle Cameron in Dublin’s 3Arena on May 20th, with just 35 seats remaining.

However, the least expensive ticket to buy, and just four remained for sale on Tuesday, are in Block V and priced at €750 per ticket.

The most expensive tickets remaining are for ringside seats in Blocks Q and R, which are priced at €1,500 and come with complimentary drinks and access to a VIP lounge.

There were three tickets available in Block R and six tickets available in Block Q for what will be Taylor’s first fight in Ireland since turning professional following the Rio Olympic Games in 2016.

There are also tickets available in other areas of the arena priced at €850 and €1,200 each. All the less expensive seats, which ranged in price from €100 to €500 have been sold.

Taylor, the undisputed lightweight world champion, has won all 22 of her professional outings so far, the last but one an epic bout with Amanda Serrano in Madison Square Garden last year, where she became the first female boxer to headline in the famous arena.

That almost all the seats have been sold for the Dublin bout is testament to Taylor’s box office status as the leading global figure in women’s boxing. Around 20,000 attended her fight in New York.

After going the distance, it took a split decision from the judges, who awarded the win to 35-year-old Taylor, with two scoring the fight 97-93 and 96-93 to Taylor and the other 96-94 to Serrano.

Taylor’s bout takes place a mile away and on the same day as rugby’s European Champions Cup final at the Aviva Stadium. Both events begin at almost the same time, the Champions Cup final kick-off at 4.45 and the first of the undercard bouts in 3Arena beginning at 5.0. With Leinster to face Toulouse at the end of April in the Champion’s Cup semi-final, there could also be an Irish interest in club rugby’s top competition.

With a capacity of over 50,000 the Champions Cup tickets are more modestly priced and begin at €110 for the premium level. They then decrease in price from category one priced at €90 with €75, €55 and €35 options.

Taylor’s promoter Eddie Hearn had investigated her ‘homecoming’ fight taking place outdoors in Croke Park. But the layout costs, including a reported €500,000 for security, which MMA fighter Conor McGregor at one point said he would sponsor, proved too expensive with the 9,000 capacity 3Arena the fallback option.

Taylor last fought as an amateur in what was then The Point Depot 14 years ago.

“Don’t remember much of it, to be honest,” said Taylor at her Dublin press conference. “But I remember the atmosphere for the Bernard Dunne fight against Cordoba, what an amazing night. My fight was just a blur, to be honest.”

Taylor appeared on the undercard of Dunne’s successful WBA world super bantamweight title fight against Ricardo Cordoba in March 2009.