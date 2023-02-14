Irish boxers will not have funding hit by lack of World Championship participation

Funding and high-performance support services for Irish boxers will in no way be impacted by the decision of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) not to attend the IBA men’s or women’s world championships later this year.

Under normal circumstances, medal-winning performances at those championships would guarantee individual grants and other high-performance needs. Last Friday, the IABA announced that no Irish boxers will attend this year’s IBA women’s world Championships in New Delhi, India.

The decision means world champions Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke will not be able to defend the titles they won last year. Nor will the IABA attend the men’s world Championships in Uzbekistan in May.

Speaking at the announcement of core National Governing Body (NGB) funding for 2023, Sport Ireland CEO Dr Una May said the IABA’s decision was entirely independent, and that other championships, namely the European Games in Poland in June, would now be the focus of Irish boxers.

“I think it is important that the IABA has the autonomy to make those decisions themselves and I think getting guidance from us in terms of what the government’s position is important,” said May. “But we are not in the position of telling people what they should and shouldn’t do in situation. I think we were comfortably with the decision they made. They made it for good reasons and for a broad range of reasons and I think that it is important that the recognise that overall governance in the international federation is an issue beyond just the black and white of Russia [or] not Russia.

“Everybody knows that it is difficult for the athletes and this is the debate that is going on globally around whether it is fair on athletes when the Government maybe isn’t completely and utterly in adherence with our general values and beliefs that they are penalised. But sometimes we have to make difficult decisions in order to make a commitment and demonstrate our commitment to those values and where we are not accepting of a situation that isn’t as we see it 100 per cent appropriate.

“We never made any suggestion to them that funding was going to be in any way linked with their decision. We had to leave them the make the right decision for the right reasons and not linked with funding.”

The IABA decision was taken last Thursday night, following a joint meeting of the IABA’s Board of Directors, Central Council and Unit representatives and follows the USA team, who withdrew from the world Championships last week. Britain have also withdrawn from the competition today. It is a continuance of the problem countries have had with the IBA and its lack of governance and transparency.

“There will be other opportunities and that will be taken into consideration,” May said of the boxing funding. “The carding criteria are developed taking into consideration the opportunity athletes have so they will be competing at the European Games, for example, and it will be the most important qualification event for them this year.

“They are very important anyway is one of the key Olympic Games qualifying event. The world championships were not an Olympic Games qualifying event. These criteria for funding are reached in the context of the global movements in sport.

The IBA are currently locked into a vicious dispute with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), who have had issues with the sport of Olympic boxing for several years over its governance.

Both the USA and Ireland are closely aligned with the Common Cause Alliance (CCA), a group of nations whose focus is for boxing to remain at the Olympics. Earlier on Tuesday, the Czech Boxing Association (CBA) and GB Boxing also withdrew from the women’s world Championships due to the planned participation of Russia and Belarus under their national flags

IBA president Umar Kremlev responded to the US and Irish boycotts claiming that officials who voted for it are “worse than hyenas and jackals”.

Sport Ireland core funding for the 58 NGB’s is six per cent (€1 million) from last year to €16m, investment in the 29 Local Sports Partnerships also topping the €10m mark with a total €10,365,000 being allocated across the 29 Local Sport Partnerships.

The top four governing bodies – Special Olympics Ireland (€1.5m), Athletics Ireland (€1.15m), Swim Ireland (€1.1m) and Horse Sport Ireland (€1m) – each received more than €1m in funding, the three main field sports – the FAI, the IRFU, and the GAA – funded via a different investment programme.

“This is not necessarily particularly exciting from the point of view of news stories,” added May. “But it is what keeps the secondary alive and it is very, very important for us, because this is where we believe we can deliver sport.

“We believe in having a strong and sustainable sector that can really deliver for us and that’s why this investment is so important and getting an increase is really important. It is not just the increase this year that helped the cost of living but the vast amounts of investments the Government have made over the last couple of years has been incredible.”