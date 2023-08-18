World Athletics Championships: A daily guide to the headline acts in Budapest

Day 1: Saturday, August 19th –

Believe her or not, Sifan Hassan is considering another distance-running treble at the World Athletics Championships, despite previous futile attempts, the flamboyant Dutch woman back on track after winning the London Marathon in April. Anything is possible in a straight 10,000m final, Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay unquestionably the woman in form.

Defending World champion Ryan Crouser from the US is a clear distance away from his rivals in the shot put, thus eying another world record, while the mixed 4x400m relay final is always great fun.

Day 2: Sunday, August 20th –

To the latest showdown between the fastest men on earth, the 100m final has defending champion Fred Kerley possibly leading a US sweep, team-mate Noah Lyles certainly in contention too, unless new British record holder Zharnel Hughes and Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala have their say first. Italy’s Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs remains eerily quiet.

In the field, Pawel Fajdek from Poland is chasing a sixth straight hammer gold medal, the men’s 10,000m final set up for another Ethiopian attack on defending champion Joshua Cheptegai from Uganda.

Day 3: Monday, August 21st –

Who on earth can beat Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce? The 36-year-old Jamaican is also looking for a sixth straight World 100m title, which would equal the record for most titles in a single event, but Sha’Carri Richardson from the US, making her World Championship debut, has been most impressing all season, Shericka Jackson from Jamaica in the mix too.

Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou, so close before, might yet upset them all, while just before Grant Holloway will attempt to win a third consecutive World title for the US in the sprint hurdles.

Day 4: Tuesday, August 22nd –

Who will finish second, who will finish third? Faith Kipyegon as close any athlete gets to being unbeatable, the 29-year-old Kenyan poised to win a third 1,500m title, adding to her world record from June, only can Ciara Mageean fill one of those runner-up positions? It is sure to be a battle right to the line.

Expect fireworks in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase, Olympic and World champion Soufiane El Bakkali from Morocco facing off against new world record holder Lamecha Girma from Ethiopia.

Day 5: Wednesday, August 23rd –

All Norwegian eyes will be on their potential golden duet, but you know what they say about making finals, and if Rhasidat Adeleke can make that one-lap showdown, possibly make that podium, all Irish eyes will be watering. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone from the US out of the equation, it’s going to be very close.

But can anyone stop that Norwegian duet Karsten Warholm in the 400m hurdles and Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the 1,500m? Two-letter answers only.

Day 6: Thursday, August 24th –

Seven gold medals up for grabs, none more eagerly sought than Wayde van Niekerk, the South African 400m world record holder back to his best after injury. Can he beat reigning Olympic champion Steven Gardiner from the Bahamas, the fastest time in the world this year?

Femke Bol will face 10 hurdles in the 400m hurdles final, such is her dominance this season that should be the only concern for the Dutch woman, the sprint hurdles final possibly with Irish interest in Sarah Lavin.

Day 7: Friday, August 25th –

Two half-lap sprint showdowns take centre stage, and 14 years after Usain Bolt ran his 19.19 world record in Berlin, can Noah Lyles from the US come even close? He’s talking a big show, only Bolt’s record looks safe.

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson also returns from her 100m exploits looking to defend her title, which she should, while in the field the impeccable Yulimar Rojas from Venezuela defends her triple jump title with eyes on extending her world record closer to the 16-metre mark.

Day 8: Saturday, August 26th –

How high can Mondo go this time? A year on from winning his first World title in Oregon, with a world record of 6.21m to boot, Mondo Duplantis has nothing but another gold in mind. That world record always seems within reach of the young Swede too.

Kipyegon returns in search of the 5,000m gold, but that’s a little less predictable. The men’s 800m is about as wide open as it’s ever been, the decathlon 1,500m always a lively climax too.

Day 9: Sunday, August 27th –

He came to Oregon and didn’t quite conquer the double, Jakob Ingebrigtsen undone in the 1,500m by Britain’s Jake Wightman, but the 22-year-old has been imperious all year and another 5,000m gold looks his.

The women’s 800m, with or without Athing Mu from the US, sees Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson chasing her first global outdoor gold, Mary Moraa from Kenya in that hunt too, before the final magic of the 4x400m relay.

WEEKEND SCHEDULE – (All times Irish)

SATURDAY

07:50 – Men’s 20km race walk – Final (David Kenny)

9:30 – Men’s shot put – Qualification (Eric Favors)

9:35 – Women’s heptathlon – 100m hurdles (Kate O’Connor)

10:05 – Mixed 4x400m relay – Heats (Sharlene Mawdsley, Sophie Becker, Jack Raftery, Callum Baird, Roisin Harrison, Chris O’Donnell)

10:35 – Men’s 3000m steeplechase – Heats

10:45 – Women’s heptathlon – High jump

11:00 – Men’s hammer throw – Qualification A

11:25 – Women’s long jump – Qualification

11:35 – Men’s 100m – Preliminary round

12:15 – Women’s 1500m – Heats (Ciara Mageean, Sophie O’Sullivan, Sarah Healy).

12:40 – Men’s hammer throw – Qualification B

18:02 – Men’s 1500m – Heats (Andrew Coscoran, Nick Griggs, Luke McCann)

18:05 – Women’s heptathlon – Shot put

18:10 – Men’s discus throw – Qualification A

18:35 – Men’s triple jump – Qualification

18:43 – Men’s 100m – Heats

19:30 – Women’s heptathlon – 200m

19:35 – Men’s shot put – Final

19:40 – Men’s discus throw – Qualification B

19:55 – Women’s 10,000m – Final

20:47 – Mixed 4x400m relay – Final

SUNDAY

06:15 – Women’s 20km race walk – Final

08:00 – Women’s discus throw – Qualification A

08:35 – Women’s 400m – Heats (Rhasidat Adeleke, Sharlene Mawdsley)

08:50 – Women’s heptathlon – Long jump

9:25 – Men’s 400m – Heats (Chris O’Donnell)

9:30 – Women’s discus throw – Qualification B

9:35 – Men’s high jump – Qualification

10:25 – Men’s 400m hurdles – Heats

11:00 – Women’s heptathlon – Javelin throw A

11:10 – Women’s 100m – Heats

12:05 – Men’s 110m hurdles – Heats

12:05 – Women’s heptathlon – Javelin throw B

15:35 – Men’s 100m – Semi-finals

15:55 – Women’s long jump – Final

16:05 – Women’s 1500m – Semi-finals

16:35 – Men’s 1500m – Semi-finals

16:50 – Men’s hammer throw – Final

17:00 – Women’s heptathlon – 800m (final)

17:25 – Men’s 10,000m – Final

18:10 – Men’s 100m – Final

Virgin Media will broadcast live all the daily sessions throughout the nine days of the World Championships, The daily coverage will be on Virgin Media Two, starting on Saturday (7.40am to 1:50pm, then 5:50pm to 9.0pm), with Virgin Media Sport reporter Will Dalton also live on the ground.