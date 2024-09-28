Conor McKenna secures Grand Final winner’s medal as Brisbane hammer Sydney by 60 points

Conor McKenna of the Brisbane Lions celebrates after the AFL Grand Final victory over Sydney Swans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Photograph: Darrian Traynor/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

AFL Grand Final: Brisbane Lions 120 (18 goals, 12 behinds) Sydney Swans 60 (9 goals, 6 behinds)

Tyrone’s Conor McKenna became just the second player to win both an All-Ireland football and AFL Grand Final winner’s medal as Brisbane Lions hammered the Sydney Swans by 60 points in front of a crowd of 100,013 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

McKenna, who won the Sam Maguire with Tyrone in 2021 before reigniting his AFL career last season as the Lions made the 2023 Grand Final only to lose to Collingwood.

There was no mistake this time around as they hammered the Swans, scoring 18 goals in the process, twice that of the Swans.

Kerry’s Tadhg Kennelly was a member of the Swans side that won the 2005 Grand Final before coming home to kelp the Kingdom win the 2009 All-Ireland title.

Saturday’s title win was Brisbane’s first since 2003, and fourth since the AFL become a national competition in 1990.

“Losing last year by a kick [and] to come home like we did, I’m so proud of this club and this group,” said Lions co-captain Lachie Neale, before accepting the trophy.

Leading at every break and scoring with ease, Brisbane shell-shocked Sydney who slumped to their fourth Grand Final loss under coach John Longmire.

“We fell short today, but we should be proud of our achievement of getting back in there,” said Swans skipper Dane Rampe. “The universe didn’t have it in store for us today.”

A crowd of just over 100,000 packed the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the AFL Grand Final match between Brisbane Lions and Sydney Swans. Photograph: Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos/Getty Images

After the prematch entertainment concluded, headlined by American pop singer Katy Perry, Sydney drew first blood when forwards Will Hayward and Tom Papley booted back-to-back goals.

Twenty-one-year-old livewire Kai Lohmann responded with two in a minute to help Brisbane capitalise on their possession dominance, which continued unabated into the second quarter when the Queenslanders rampaged.

Booting five majors in the space of 19 kicks at one point, Lions fans sensed the unfolding spectacle when full forward Eric Hipwood covered his mouth in disbelief after improbably slotting a monster drop-punt from the boundary in swirling wind.

Conceding a 73-27 lead at half-time, the Swans could ill-afford a sluggish third-quarter start but the Lions midfield, led by best-on-ground winner Will Ashcroft (30 disposals) and Neale (35 disposals), ensured the margin only grew with regular forward-line supply.

Lohmann scored his fourth in the final term, levelling with team-mate Callum Ah Chee as the most prolific goalscorer in the match, before tall-forward Joe Daniher (two goals) concluded the carnage when he snapped truly before being mobbed.

“Somehow a team that finished fifth on the ladder and had to play every week has managed to win the flag,” said Brisbane leader Chris Fagan, 63, who became the oldest coach to win a Grand Final.

His side's tough path to the decider came through sudden-death playoffs against Carlton, Greater Western Sydney and Geelong without the benefit of a potential rest week for teams with a top-four regular season finish.

“We’re going to have some fun together over the next few days.”