Dolphins star Tyreek Hill detained by police on way to stadium for season opener

Dolphins star Tyreek Hill was detained and then released for an alleged driving violation on his way to Miami’s stadium for his team’s opening game of the season on Sunday.

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that he expects the wide receiver to play when the Dolphins kick-off against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1pm (6pm Irish time).

“I just left Tyreek and he is getting ready to play today,” Rosenhaus said.

Video posted to social media showed the 30-year-old being handcuffed as he lay on the floor next to his sports car. ESPN reported that Hill was initially stopped for speeding before arguing with law enforcement officials. He was also reportedly cited for reckless driving.

“This morning, Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police,” the Dolphins said in a statement. “He has since been released. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today’s game.”

Hill is one of the best receivers in the NFL, and has been named to the Pro Bowl in every season since he entered the league in 2016. He led the league in receiving last season with a career high 1,799 yards. He won the Super Bowl with his previous team, the Kansas City Chiefs, in February 2020. He was traded to the Dolphins in March 2022 and signed a four-year, $120 million (€108.25 million) contract extension that makes him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. – Guardian