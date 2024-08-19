Irish rider Louis O’Regan dies after crash in Isle of Man qualifying

Louis O’Regan was an experienced racer who first took part in the Manx Grand Prix in 2013. Photograph: Manx Grand Prix

The Manx Grand Prix is scheduled to resume on Monday night in the Isle of Man after the death of Irish motorcyclist Louis O’Regan in the qualifying session at the weekend.

Race organisers issued a statement expressing extended their “heartfelt condolences to his family and friends”. The opening session was not restarted following the red flag incident which happened at Kate’s Cottage, approximately 30 miles into the 37-mile race around the island on Sunday.

The organisers stated: “With great sadness, the organisers of the Manx Grand Prix can confirm that Louis O’Regan, 43, has died following injuries sustained in an accident at Kate’s Cottage during the opening qualifying session of the 2024 event.

“Louis, an Irishman who lived in Didcot, England, was an experienced competitor at the Manx Grand Prix having made his debut in the 2013 Newcomers A Race, finishing 12th.

“He recorded his personal best lap speed in the 2019 Junior Race, lapping at an average speed of 114.7mph. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Louis’s partner Sarah, his family, loved ones, and friends.”

Last year the Grand Prix, which is due to run until next Monday, was also marred when 69-year-old Iain Bainbridge died during a qualifying session. He was a regular competitor at the race too, having debuted there in 2005. - Guardian