Paul O’Donovan sets second fastest time in World Rowing Championships heats

Paul O’Donovan won his heat of the lightweight single sculls at the World Rowing Championships in Canada on Sunday. Photograph: Detlev Seyb/Inpho

Paul O’Donovan was a convincing winner of his opening heat in the lightweight men’s single sculls on day one of the combined World Rowing Championships at the Royal Canadian Henley course in St Catharines, Canada.

Just over two weeks on from winning a second Olympic gold in the lightweight doubles in Paris alongside Fintan McCarthy, O’Donovan was back in the single boat, one of the six senior races in St Catharines being staged along with the World Under-23 and Under-19 Championships.

O’Donovan took the win in 6:41.98 to advance straight to the semi-finals, winning the fourth of four heats. Italy’s Niels Torre won the second heat in 6:39.56, a new world best time in the lightweight single sculls, with O’Donovan recording the second fastest time in the heats.

With the Paris Olympic Games having only just concluded, and the Paralympic Games already in sight, this event is for the senior non-Olympic and non-Paralympic boat classes, of which six are being contested.

O’Donovan is no stranger to the lightweight single sculls. The last time that the combined World Rowing Championships was run, in 2016, O’Donovan won gold in this same boat class. He defended the title in 2017 before moving into the double sculls which he’s generally raced in ever since.

Ireland’s only other entry is Siobhán McCrohan who is the reigning world champion in the lightweight women’s single sculls. The heats of her event take place on Monday.