In Pictures: Kellie Harrington savours another golden moment as she makes Olympic history

Kellie Harrington has become the first Irish woman to win medals at successive Olympics. This is the story of her golden run in Paris 2024

Ireland’s Kellie Harrington celebrates victory over China’s Wenlu Yang in the women’s 60kg final at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.
Tue Aug 06 2024 - 23:11
Round of 16

Reigning lightweight champion Kellie Harrington began her Olympic Games in the way she left off in Tokyo, with a win over Italy’s Alessia Mesiano that was full of polish and control.

Italy's Alessia Mesiano (in blue) fighting against Ireland's Kellie Harrington in their round of 16 fight. Photograph: Getty Images
Ireland’s Kellie Harrington and Alessia Mesiano of Italy trade blows. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Harrington is declared the winner. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Kellie Harrington celebrates winning after the bout. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Quarter-finals

Such was Harrington’s control and domination over Paola Valdes Pana of Colombia in her quarter-final bout in a North Paris Arena adorned with tricolours that the defending Olympic champion went into her semi-final having not dropped a round.

Kellie Harrington prepares to enter the ring against Angie Paola Valdes Pana. Photograph: James Crombie
Kellie Harrington (red) in action against Angie Paola Valdes Pana. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Kellie Harrington lands a blow on Angie Paola Valdes Pana in their quarter-final. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.
Kellie Harrington is announced as the winner over Angie Paola Valdes Pana. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Semi-finals

Kellie Harrington beacame the first Irish boxer to make it to two Olympic finals after a a 4-1 split decision over Brazil’s Beatriz Ferreira.

Kellie Harrington makes her way to the ring to meet Beatriz Iasmin Soares Ferreira of Brazil in the semi-finals. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Ireland’s Kellie Harrington with Beatriz Iasmin Soares Ferreira of Brazil get to grips with each other. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Kellie Harrington celebrates after being declared the winner. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Kellie Harrington sinks to her knees after reaching another Olympic final. Photograph: Richard Pelham/Getty Images
Final

The defending lightweight champion etches her name in Irish sporting history with a 4-1 win over China’s Wenlu Yang to earn her second gold medal.

Ireland’s Kellie Harrington makes her entrance. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Kellie Harrington lands a blow on Wenlu Yang of China. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Kellie Harrington takes a tumble after a tangle with Wenlu Yang. Photograph: Richard Pelham/Getty Images
Kellie Harrington lands a right hand over the top. Photograph: Getty Images)
Kellie Harrington reacts after being declared the winner. Photograph: Getty Images
