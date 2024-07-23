British equestrian Charlotte Dujardin withdraws from Paris Olympics over coaching session video

Great Britain's Charlotte Dujardin has withdrawn from the Paris Olympics over a video showing her making "an error of judgement" during a coaching session four years ago. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Great Britain’s Charlotte Dujardin has withdrawn from the Olympics over a video from four years ago showing her making “an error of judgement” during a coaching session.

Dujardin, a three-time Olympic champion, has decided to pull out of all competition while the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) investigates the incident.

It is unclear what the video, which has not been made public, shows, or why it has only emerged three days before the start of the Games.

In a statement to the PA news agency, Dujardin said: “A video has emerged from four years ago which shows me making an error of judgement during a coaching session.

READ MORE

“Understandably, the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) is investigating and I have made the decision to withdraw from all competition – including the Paris Olympics – while this process takes place.

“What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however there is no excuse. I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment.

“I am sincerely sorry for my actions and devastated that I have let everyone down, including Team GB, fans and sponsors.

“I will cooperate fully with the FEI, British Equestrian Federation and British Dressage during their investigations, and will not be commenting further until the process is complete.”

Dujardin, 39, could have become Britain’s most decorated female Olympian in Paris. A medal of any colour would have taken her clear of Laura Kenny, with whom she is currently tied on six medals.

Dujardin was due to compete in both the individual dressage and the team event alongside Carl Hester and world champion Lottie Fry. She is expected to be replaced in the team by alternate Becky Moody and her horse Jagerbomb.

Dujardin rose to prominence with individual and team golds at London 2012 while riding Valegro. The duo retained the individual title and won silver in the team event at Rio 2016.

Speaking recently, Dujardin said she was “not even thinking” about eclipsing Kenny’s record, adding: “For me, it’s all about going there and having fun and enjoying it, because otherwise I think it can very easily be taken away, all of the fun, with the pressure and expectations that everyone tells you should be feeling.”

Olympic and equestrian authorities have taken an increasingly strict line against alleged improprieties relating to the treatment of animals in recent years.

During the delayed Tokyo Games in 2021 – at which Dujardin won a bronze medal – a German modern pentathlon coach was thrown out for punching a horse.

The incident initiated a major overhaul of the historic sport, resulting in the equestrian element being removed completely, and replaced by an obstacle course for the first time in Paris.