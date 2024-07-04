Daniel Wiffen leads 12-strong Ireland swimming team selected for the Olympics

Twelve swimmers have been names on the Irish aquatics team that will compete at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer. They will be joined in the pool by diver Ciara McGing who confirmed her allocation spot in the Women’s 10m Platform and will now join previously selected Jake Passmore on the diving team.

The swimming will be held in Paris La Défense Arena from the July 27th to August 4th. with McGing’s competition running on August 5th and 6th.

Daniel Wiffen heads to the games as reigning world champion in 800m and 1,500m freestyle. “I’m just finished a great block of training now, and am looking forward to the final taper before travelling out with the team,” he said.

“It’s especially exciting to be going to Paris with such a big team – all the work has been done and we are ready to get out there and perform to our best.”

Jon Rudd, performance director with Swim Ireland, and team leader for the aquatics section of Team Ireland, said: “The largest team and the most competitive team ever, says it all. These athletes have been progressing, gaining confidence and delivering in key moments ever since we said farewell to Tokyo.

“Our individual event athletes are all high performers in the truest sense and our three relays are at full strength.”

Swimming team:

Victoria Catterson (National Centre, Dublin), Female 400m, Freestyle Relay, 400m Medley Relay (*)

Grace Davison (Ards SC), Female 400m Freestyle Relay, 400m Medley Relay (*)

Tom Fannon (National Centre, Dublin), Male 50m Freestyle

Conor Ferguson (Loughborough University), Male 400m Medley Relay

Darragh Greene (National Centre, Dublin), Male 400m Medley Relay

Danielle Hill (Larne SC), Female 100m Backstroke, 50m Freestyle, 400m Freestyle Relay, 400m Medley Relay

Max McCusker (Millfield School, England), Male 400m Medley Relay

Mona McSharry (University of Tennessee), Female 100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke, 400m Medley Relay

Erin Riordan (National Centre, Dublin), Female 400m Freestyle Relay, 400m Medley Relay (*)

Shane Ryan (National Centre, Dublin), Male 400m Medley Relay

Ellen Walshe (Templeogue SC), Female 100m Butterfly, 200m IM, 400m IM & 400m Medley Relay

Daniel Wiffen (Loughborough University), Male 800m Freestyle, 1500m Freestyle & Open Water 10km

(*) – TBC following Female 400m Freestyle Relay

Diving team:

Ciara McGing (Ohio State University) Female 10m Platform

Jake Passmore (City of Leeds) Male 3m Springboard.

Support Staff

Pool Swimming

Team Leader – Jon Rudd

Coach – Steven Beckerleg

Coach – John Szaranek

Team manager – Fiona Burke

Physical Preparation & SSM Lead – Paul Talty

Performance Analysis – Kevin McGuigan

Physiotherapist – Robbie Smyth

Marathon Swimming

Team Leader – Jon Rudd

Coach – Jonathan Preston

Physiotherapist – Robbie Smyth

Diving

Team Leader – Damian Ball

Coach – Marc Holdsworth

Physiotherapist – Sport Ireland Institute