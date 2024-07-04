Daniel Wiffen leads 12-strong Ireland swimming team selected for the Olympics

Twelve swimmers have been names on the Irish aquatics team that will compete at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer. They will be joined in the pool by diver Ciara McGing who confirmed her allocation spot in the Women’s 10m Platform and will now join previously selected Jake Passmore on the diving team.
The swimming will be held in Paris La Défense Arena from the July 27th to August 4th. with McGing’s competition running on August 5th and 6th.
Daniel Wiffen heads to the games as reigning world champion in 800m and 1,500m freestyle. “I’m just finished a great block of training now, and am looking forward to the final taper before travelling out with the team,” he said.
“It’s especially exciting to be going to Paris with such a big team – all the work has been done and we are ready to get out there and perform to our best.”
Jon Rudd, performance director with Swim Ireland, and team leader for the aquatics section of Team Ireland, said: “The largest team and the most competitive team ever, says it all. These athletes have been progressing, gaining confidence and delivering in key moments ever since we said farewell to Tokyo.
“Our individual event athletes are all high performers in the truest sense and our three relays are at full strength.”
Swimming team:
Victoria Catterson (National Centre, Dublin), Female 400m, Freestyle Relay, 400m Medley Relay (*)
Grace Davison (Ards SC), Female 400m Freestyle Relay, 400m Medley Relay (*)
Tom Fannon (National Centre, Dublin), Male 50m Freestyle
Conor Ferguson (Loughborough University), Male 400m Medley Relay
Darragh Greene (National Centre, Dublin), Male 400m Medley Relay
Danielle Hill (Larne SC), Female 100m Backstroke, 50m Freestyle, 400m Freestyle Relay, 400m Medley Relay
Max McCusker (Millfield School, England), Male 400m Medley Relay
Mona McSharry (University of Tennessee), Female 100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke, 400m Medley Relay
Erin Riordan (National Centre, Dublin), Female 400m Freestyle Relay, 400m Medley Relay (*)
Shane Ryan (National Centre, Dublin), Male 400m Medley Relay
Ellen Walshe (Templeogue SC), Female 100m Butterfly, 200m IM, 400m IM & 400m Medley Relay
Daniel Wiffen (Loughborough University), Male 800m Freestyle, 1500m Freestyle & Open Water 10km
(*) – TBC following Female 400m Freestyle Relay
Diving team:
Ciara McGing (Ohio State University) Female 10m Platform
Jake Passmore (City of Leeds) Male 3m Springboard.
Support Staff
Pool Swimming
Team Leader – Jon Rudd
Coach – Steven Beckerleg
Coach – John Szaranek
Team manager – Fiona Burke
Physical Preparation & SSM Lead – Paul Talty
Performance Analysis – Kevin McGuigan
Physiotherapist – Robbie Smyth
Marathon Swimming
Team Leader – Jon Rudd
Coach – Jonathan Preston
Physiotherapist – Robbie Smyth
Diving
Team Leader – Damian Ball
Coach – Marc Holdsworth
Physiotherapist – Sport Ireland Institute
