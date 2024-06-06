USA stun Pakistan with super over victory at T20 World Cup

USA's players celebrate after beating Pakistan in a Super Over at the T20 World Cup at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas. Photograph: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

T20 World Cup: Pakistan 159-7 (B Azam 44, S Khan 40; N Kenjige 3-30, S Netravalkar 2-28) tied with USA 159-3 (M Patel 50, A Jones 36no, A Gous 35). USA 18-1 bt Pakistan 13-1 by 5 runs in a Super Over

The United States won a thrilling super over to seal a famous victory against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in Dallas.

After both sides finished their innings on 159 in their Group A match at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, the USA held their nerve to pull off a major upset and make it back-to-back wins in the tournament.

Batting first in the super over, the USA made 18 for one, with Aaron Jones on 11 before being run out and seven runs coming via extras.

Iftikhar Ahmed then took Pakistan to five for none off three balls in their super over before he was brilliantly caught by Nitish Kumar close to the boundary and USA bowler Saurabh Netravalkar restricted them to 13 for one.

In their regulation innings, Pakistan made a slow start, recovering from 26 for three in the fifth over to reach 159 for seven.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam hit two sixes in his 43-ball 44, Shadab Khan struck 40 off 25 deliveries and number eight Shaheen Afridi plundered 23 not out off 16.

The USA, who beat Canada by seven wickets in their first match on Saturday, appeared to be cruising in reply, as they reached 104 for one in the 14th over.

Skipper Monank Patel’s 38-ball 50 and Andries Gous’s 35 off 26 deliveries left them needing 56 to win off 44 balls.

But after Monank was dismissed in the 15th over it needed a six from Jones off the penultimate ball and a six from Kumar off the final delivery to tie the match and force the super over.

Both sides will play India in New York in their next match, with Pakistan facing them on Sunday and the USA next Wednesday.

Ireland will play Canada in their second game in New York on Friday before moving to Florida for their matches against the USA and Pakistan.