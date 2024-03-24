Paul Brady rolls back the years to book place in All-Ireland handball final

Five-time world champion Paul Brady has sensationally qualified for the oneills.com All-Ireland men’s senior singles final after two superb wins over the weekend.

The 44-year-old Cavan man defeated Tyrone’s Conor McElduff in Saturday’s quarter-final at Croke Park before ousting 2022 champion Diarmaid Nash of Clare 21-14, 21-7 in Sunday’s semi-final.

Brady, who last entered the All-Ireland in 2013 but had been active in doubles and in American events in the meantime, will take on holder Robbie McCarthy in the final at Croke Park on April 6th.

Mullingar’s McCarthy defeated Cork’s David Walsh in straight games in the other semi-final with a classy performance.

Meanwhile, the women’s senior singles final will be contested by the in-form Catriona Casey of Cork and first-time finalist Fiona Tully from Roscommon.

Casey was brilliant in comfortably defeating Tyrone’s Eilise McCrory, with Tully surviving a stern test against Limerick lefty Martina McMahon, winning the second game 21-20.