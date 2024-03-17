Gareth Delany’s late efforts prove in vain as Afghanistan beat Ireland to level series

Gareth Delany made 39 from 18 deliveries in Ireland's 10-run defeat to Afghanistan in Sharjah. Photograph: Jekesai Njikizana/AFP via Getty Images

2nd T20 International: Afghanistan 152-9 (20 ovs) (M Nabi 59, S Atal 35, R Khan 25; M Adair 3-27, J Little 2-20, B McCarthy 2-33) bt Ireland 142-8 (20 ovs) (A Balbirnie 45, G Delany 39, P Stirling 24; R Khan 4-14, N Kharote 2-23) by 10 runs to level three-match series 1-1.

Gareth Delany’s late heroics fell short as Ireland lost by 10 runs to Afghanistan in the second T20 international in Sharjah.

Delany revived Irish hopes after a middle-order collapse by smashing four sixes in an 18-ball 39 but Fazalhaq Farooqi got the better of him in the final over.

He was dismissed from the last ball to leave Ireland on 142 for eight after being set a target of 153.

They began their chase well with Andrew Balbirnie (45) and captain Paul Stirling (24) leading the way but they slumped from 68 for one to 95 for seven. Rashid Khan did most of the damage with figures of four for 14.

Delany kept the game alive with some brutal hitting, notably when he took 22 off the 18th over from Farooqi.

Two more boundaries in the penultimate over got the target down to 18 but it proved too much, despite him clearing the ropes once more.

It completed a good fightback from Afghanistan, who had been reduced to 14 for four early in their innings.

Mohammad Nabi hit 59 and Sediqullah Atal 35 as they recovered to post 152 for nine, which proved enough to square the series. Mark Adair took three wickets for Ireland.