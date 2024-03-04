Former Ireland cricket captain William Porterfield joins Lancashire coaching staff

Former Ireland cricket captain William Porterfield has joined the coaching staff at Lancashire. The 39-year-old from Killymallaght in Co Derry, who represented his country 310 times, including 253 times as captain, follows new head coach Dale Benkenstein in making the move from Gloucestershire to Old Trafford.

Porterfield worked under the South African in Bristol and will now do so again after agreeing to fill the vacancy left by outgoing assistant Carl Crowe.

“I’m really pleased that Will has been able to join me ahead of the new season and look forward to continuing our working relationship,” said Benkenstein.

“Will and I worked together for two years in Bristol and I think that he will add real skill and experience to our coaching staff here at Lancashire, both from his playing days and first steps into coaching.

“Finally, I would also like to thank Carl Crowe for all of his efforts during our brief time working together here at Lancashire and I wish him all the best with his next steps.”