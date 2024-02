Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Leinster Schools Senior Cup

The quarter-finals of the schools competition takes place this week, with all four games broadcast live. Reigning champions Gonzaga College take on Belvedere College, Terenure College meet St Michael’s College, while CBC Monkstown play St Mary’s College. Hoping to break the Dublin monopoly is Cistercian College, Roscrea who take on perennial favourites Blackrock College. – Tuesday-Thursday, Premier Sports

Leeds Utd v Leicester City

While the English Premier League hogs the limelight, just behind is an exciting race to join the top flight. Currently, Leicester City are sitting comfortably at the top of the Championship, odds on to claim one of the two automatic passes for the Premier League. Just behind is Leeds United, with dreams of the big time now realistically back on the agenda. One player worth keeping an eye out for is the young Irish forward Tom Cannon, who has recently broken into the Leicester first-team. – Friday, Sky Sports

Saudi Cup

The richest horse race in the world takes place at the weekend at King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The two-day event, now only in its third year, attracts top-tier thoroughbreds and jockeys from around the world – including entries from Kieran Cotter and Aidan O’Brien. The event revolves around one race, the Saudi Cup, which offers a staggering €18.6 million in prizemoney. – Saturday, Virgin Media

MONDAY (Feb 19th)

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 1am All Star Game

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 3.30am – 3rd Test, D5 India v England

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 10.30am-1pm – Stage 1 Tour of UAE

HOCKEY TNT Sports 2 – Noon Men: Ireland v Netherlands

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 1.45pm – 2nd T20 Sri Lanka v Afghanistan

SNOOKER – ITV4, 6.45pm-10.15pm Players Championship

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 8pm Everton v Crystal Palace

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Athletic Bilbao v Girona

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm League highlights

RTÉ 2 – TG4, 8pm-9pm Against the Head

TUESDAY (Feb 20th)

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 10.30am-1pm – Stage 2 Tour of UAE

SNOOKER – ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.15pm Players Championship

RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – Leinster Schools Senior Cup Quarter-final – 3pm Gonzaga College v Belvedere College

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Champions League, Round of 16 – 8pm Inter Milan v Atlético Madrid

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & TNT Sports 2 – Champions League, Round of 16 – 8pm PSV Eindhoven v Borussia Dortmund

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – EFL Trophy Semi-final – 8pm Blackpool v Peterborough Utd

WEDNESDAY (Feb 21st)

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 5.30am – 1st T20 New Zealand v Australia

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 10.30am-1pm – Stage 3 Tour of UAE

SNOOKER – ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.15pm Players Championship

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 1.45pm – 3rd T20 Sri Lanka v Afghanistan

RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – Leinster Schools Senior Cup Quarter-final – 3pm Terenure College v St Michael’s College

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 1 – Champions League, Round of 16 – 8pm Porto v Arsenal

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Champions League, Round of 16 – 8pm Napoli v Barcelona

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – EFL Trophy Semi-final – 8pm Bradford City v Wycombe Wanderers

THURSDAY (Feb 22nd)

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10am-3pm Kenya Open

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 10.30am-1pm – Stage 4 Tour of UAE

HOCKEY – TNT Sports 1 – Noon Men: Ireland v Australia

SNOOKER – ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.15pm Players Championship

RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – Leinster Schools Senior Cup Quarter-final – 3pm Cistercian College, Roscrea v Blackrock College

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-midnight Mexico Open

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Europa League – 5.45pm Rennes v AC Milan ; 8pm Roma v Feyenoord

; 8pm SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Europa League – 5.45pm Toulouse v Benfica ; 8pm Marseille v Shakhtar Donetsk

; 8pm DARTS – Sky Sports Action, 7pm-11pm – Newcastle Premier League

SOCCER – TNT Sports 4 – Serie A – 7.45pm Torino v Lazio

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos

FRIDAY (Feb 23rd)

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 0.30am Suns @ Mavericks ; 3am Lakers @ Warriors

; 3am CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 3.30am – 4th Test, D1 India v England

CRICKET – TNT Sports 3 from 5.30am – 2nd T20 New Zealand v Australia

RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Super Rugby – 6.05am Chiefs v Crusaders ; 8.35am Melbourne Rebels v Brumbies ; 11am Western Force v Hurricanes

; 8.35am ; 11am GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10am-3pm Kenya Open

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 10.30am-1pm – Stage 5 Tour of UAE

SNOOKER – ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.15pm Players Championship

RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – Leinster Schools Senior Cup Quarter-final – 3pm CBC Monkstown v St Mary’s College

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-midnight Mexico Open

RUGBY – RTÉ 2 – U20 Six Nations – 7.15pm Ireland v Wales

RUGBY – Virgin Media More & BBC Red Button – U20 Six Nations – 7.15pm Scotland v England

SOCCER – Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga – 7.30pm Bayer Leverkusen v Mainz

SOCCER – UTV – Women’s International – 7.45pm England v Austria

SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Serie A – 7.45pm Bologna v Hellas Verona

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Real Sociedad v Villarreal

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Metz v Lyon

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Leeds Utd v Leicester City

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm London Broncos v Catalans Dragons

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 8pm Warrington Wolves v Hull FC

SATURDAY (Feb 24th)

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 1am Bucks @ Timberwolves ; 3.30am Spurs @ Lakers

; 3.30am CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 3.30am – 4th Test, D2 India v England

RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Super Rugby – 3.35am Blues v Fijian Drua ; 6.05am Highlanders v Moana Pasifika ; 9.05am Reds v Waratahs

; 6.05am ; 9.05am GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-2pm Kenya Open

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 10.30am-12.45pm – Stage 6 Tour of UAE

HOCKEY – TNT Sports 2 – Noon Men: Ireland v Spain

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Hull City v West Brom

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 12.45pm-4.45pm Het Nieuwsblad

SNOOKER – ITV4 from 1pm & 7pm Players Championship

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 1pm Granada v Valencia ; 3.15pm Barcelona v Getafe

; 3.15pm GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-11pm Mexico Open

RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & UTV – Six Nations – 2.15pm Ireland v Wales

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Manchester Utd v Fulham

TENNIS – Sky Sports Tennis, 3pm-5pm – WTA 1000 Dubai Final

RUGBY – Virgin Media One & BBC 1 – Six Nations – 4.45pm Scotland v England

RACING – Virgin Media Two, 5pm-6pm Saudi Cup

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 5pm Salernitana v Monza

GAA – RTÉ 2 – Football League – 5.15pm Tyrone v Mayo

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 5.30pm Alavés v Mallorca ; 8pm Almería v Atlético Madrid

; 8pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 5.30pm Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 5.30pm Bournemouth v Manchester City

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 5.30pm Huddersfield Giants v St Helens

GAA – TG4 – Football League – 7.30pm Dublin v Kerry

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 7.45pm Genoa v Udinese

RUGBY LEAGUE – BBC 2 & Sky Sports Arena – World Club Challenge – 8pm Wigan v Penrith

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 8pm Arsenal v Newcastle Utd

SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Strasbourg v Brest

RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – Top 14 – 8.05pm Racing 92 v Stade Francais

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.55pm Match of the Day

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 11.30pm – 3rd T20 New Zealand v Australia

SUNDAY (Feb 25th)