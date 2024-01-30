Orla Prendergast stars in Harare as Ireland clinch T20 series win over Zimbabwe

Ireland secured a 60-run victory over Zimbabwe in the third women’s T20 international in Harare to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Orla Prendergast top-scored with 69 while captain Laura Delany hit 54 not out and Amy Hunter 42 as the tourists recovered from the first-over loss of Gaby Lewis for a duck to post 169 for three.

Zimbabwe’s reply got off to a shaky start, skipper Mary-Anne Musonda falling in the third over to Prendergast, and when fellow opener Kelis Ndhlovu departed in the ninth over, for 36, the hosts found themselves 50 for three.

Loreen Tshuma (25) and Chiedza Dhururu (24 not out) were the only other Zimbabwe players to reach double figures as they stuttered to 109 for seven from their 20 overs.

READ MORE

The teams, fresh from Ireland’s 2-0 triumph in the three-match ODI series, will meet again in day-nighters in the Zimbabwean capital on Thursday and Friday.