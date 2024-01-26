Amy Hunter makes history with unbeaten century in Ireland’s win over Zimbabwe

1st T20i, Harare: Ireland 191-3 (20 ovs) (A Hunter 101no, G Lewis 56; K Chigora 2-46) bt Zimbabwe 134-5 (20 ovs) (M Musonda 46, C Dhururu 22; A Dalzell 2-20) by 57 runs

Amy Hunter became the first Ireland women’s cricketer and third overall to score a century in both one-day international and T20 international formats when the 18-year-old from Belfast scored an unbeaten 101 in the 57-run victory over Zimbabwe in Harare on Friday.

Hunter hit a record-breaking century on her 16th birthday at the same venue in an ODI and was in exhilarating form on Friday, her knock coming off just 66 deliveries and featuring 13 fours and a six.

Hunter’s knock and a half-century from fellow opener Gaby Lewis helped Ireland to post a strong 191 for three from their 20 overs. Racing away to 52-0 after the power play, the pair combined to score an Irish record-breaking T20i partnership of 138 to set the platform for victory.

Ireland lost Sophie MacMahon for the rest of the tour as she will return to Dublin immediately after sustaining a knee injury during the game. No replacement will be called up ahead of the second match of the five-match series, which takes place on Sunday.