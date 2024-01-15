Angling notes: First salmon of the year caught in Co Donegal

James Kenny with the first salmon in Ireland caught on the River Leannan in Co Donegal

James Kenny caught the first salmon of the year in Ireland on opening day on the river Leannan (Lennon) in Co Donegal. The fish of about 8lb fell to a Flying C spinner in Watts Pool at lunchtime in the Ramelton area.

Following a brief stoppage, the salmon continued its journey upriver to the spawning grounds.

Brown tags

The first draw for anglers wishing to keep salmon from Cork’s lower river Lee has opened. “Brown tag” regulations on the river from February 1st will remain until September 30th, 2024.

A total of 218 brown tags will be available and distributed to anglers with a rod licence via four draws through the angling season.

Up to a quarter of the brown tags can be issued at one time. Therefore, 55 brown tags will be selected through the first online lottery on January 26th, 2024.

The measures are part of the Wild Salmon and Sea Trout Tagging Scheme (Amendment) Regulations 2023, recently signed into law by the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan.

Interested anglers in the January 26th draw can apply up to January 24th, 2024 only. Successful anglers who receive the tags, via the lottery system, place them on the fish – along with a blue tag as proof it was lawfully caught and may be retained for private use.

Anglers not allocated a brown tag are permitted to fish for salmon on a catch-and-release basis on the lower river Lee, where the salmon is returned safely to the same waterbody.

Anglers must use catch-and-release methods only, involving single or double barbless hooks. Use of worms as bait is not permitted. Inland Fisheries Ireland director Sean Long said: “Where there is a modest harvestable surplus with a risk of over exploitation, this brown gill tag system is introduced to closely monitor the angling quotas.”

Full application details are available at Macroom office on (026) 41221 or by mailing macroom@fisheriesireland.ie.

*Building on the success of previous years, the Irish Spring Angling Fair promises to be better than ever this year. The two-day event is on Saturday May 4th and Sunday May 5th, 2024 at Ardaire Springs Angling Centre, Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny (Eircode: X91 XTY7).

Once accompanied by an adult, children under 14 years of age can attend for free. Parents can browse the stands, attend talks and demonstrations, while children can enjoy a Kids’ Zone and avail of fly tying and casting lessons, and the opportunity to catch their first fish.

The weekend will be packed with interesting talks on angling-related topics and free demonstrations. Game, sea and pike angling will also be hot topics as well as on-site catering for refreshments.

With a broad range of exhibitors lined up, anglers will be presented with an opportunity to immerse themselves in all things angling. Exhibitors will include tackle suppliers and stands from fisheries as well as international angling holiday promoters and much more.

For more information, see irishspringanglingfair.com or contact Ned Maher on 086-812 8937 or info@irishspringanglingfair.com