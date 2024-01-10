Ireland’s Eve McMahon secures Olympic sailing spot

Ireland’s Eve McMahon has secured a place in the Paris Olympics this year, qualifying with a race to spare in the women’s single-handed event, during an event in Mar del Plata, Argentina.

Seven nation places are being decided at the ILCA6 World Championships with official confirmation expected after the event concludes on Wednesday evening (Irish time).

As the sole Irish contender in the class at senior level, McMahon’s name will be submitted by Irish Sailing to the Olympic Federation of Ireland for inclusion in the Olympic team for Paris 2024.

The result by the 19-year-old Dublin sailor (Howth Yacht Club) brings to three the number of disciplines that Ireland has qualified for.

READ MORE

In August of 2023, Rio 2016 veteran Finn Lynch (National Yacht Club) was the first senior athlete to secure nation qualification for the men’s single-handed event. In November, Robert Dickson (Howth YC) and Sean Waddilove (Skerries Sailing Club) qualified Ireland for the men’s skiff event.

Both events will face a trials series to decide on nominations to the OFI at a series of regattas in the Spring.

McMahon’s result this week means all three events in Irish Sailing’s senior team will be represented in Marseilles for the Olympic regatta.

Qualification by McMahon marks the latest accomplishment in her debut year at senior level following her Under-21 world championship title win in the ILCA6 class in October.

In 2022, at the conclusion of her youth career, the Howth sailor delivered three gold medals at a series of world championship events in the same class that Annalise Murphy, one of her coaches, won silver in at the Rio Olympics.

“Eve is definitely capable of better performance in terms of the world championships but to secure qualification she’s had to start races very conservatively just to give herself an advantage,” said Rory Fitzpatrick, Irish Sailing Head Coach. “With one more race to go, she’s going to keep it simple and get around the track fast.”

The event is following a new format in that the top 10 boats will sail their medal race as normal but the remainder of the Gold fleet will also race in their own fleet for higher points. This leaves McMahon mathematically unbeatable for Olympic qualification.