Keelan Cairns scores buzzer-beating jump shot to lead Ballincollig into National Cup final

A buzzer-beating jump shot from Keelan Cairns saw Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU seal a dramatic 78-76 win over Garvey’s Tralee Warriors in the InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy Cup semi-finals.

It is the first time that Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU have reached the Pat Duffy Cup final, having won their inaugural InsureMyVan.ie Super League title last season.

Asked what was running through his mind as he received the ball, Cairns said: “Get it up before the buzzer goes. I didn’t really see the basket, I guess my height is good for something! I just turned around and shot the ball. I was watching it and luckily it went in – it feels good! I honestly don’t think I have ever had a buzzer beater like that, a national buzzer beater, so yeah I’ll call it my finest closing moment there for sure.”

There was little between the sides in the opening half Garvey’s Tralee Warriors led 20-16 at the end of the first. It was Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU who were marginally ahead, 26-25, midway through the second quarter after Adrian O’Sullivan’s three, his second of evening.

READ MORE

Andre Nation – who returned the Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU after a year’s absence – rattled off seven points in less than 30 seconds, finished off by a three-pointer in the corner to put the Cork club 37-31 up with two minutes to go in the second quarter. A Kieran Donaghy turnover and assist for Daniel Jokubaitis with the final play of the quarter closed the deficit, Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU ahead 39-36 at half-time.

Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU began the third brightly, another Adrian O’Sullivan three helped put them 52-41 up four minutes in.

An Eoin Quigley three with the shotclock running out, followed shortly afterwards by two free throws from Caleb Jordan had Garvey’s Tralee Warriors seven behind, 58-51 with two-and-a-half minutes to go in the third. It was a 13 point game by the end of the quarter, a Shawdale Jones jnr jump shot closed it out to make it 66-53 to Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors needed a quick start, but fell further behind, 70-53, however a 15-point run, started off by Ryan Leonard’s three point jump shot and finished off by Caleb Jordan’s jump shot and additional free throw made it 70-68 with less than five minutes left.

Tralee Warriors’ Kieran Donaghy dejected after the game. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors lost Ryan Leonard to injury for the last four minutes and then Jarvis Doles exited after he picked up his fifth foul.

John Dowling’s side had trio of free throws by Caleb Jordan, which saw Garvey’s Tralee Warriors go in front with just over a minute remaining. Nation powered down the court and was fouled with 32 seconds to go and he held his nerve to slot his two free throws. Five seconds later it was the turn of Jordan, he could only slot one of his two attempts, 76-76 apiece. It all came down to the final play, which Cairns converted

They will play UCC Demons in the InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup final at the National Basketball Arena on Saturday, January 20th, which will be broadcast live on TG4, with every game from the National Cup finals weekend shown live on basketballireland.tv.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 76–78 Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU

Quarter Scores:

Q1: 20-16, Q2: 36-39 Q3: 53-66, Q4: 76-78

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors:

Caleb Jordan, Jarvis Doles, Eddie Sheehy, Ryan Leonard, Darragh O’Hanlon, Keelan Crowe, Kieran Donaghy, Rapolas Buivydas, Daniel Jokubaitis, Steven Bowlre, Cian Sullivan, Eoin Quigley

Head Coach: John Dowling

Top Scorers: Caleb Jordan 28, Ryan Leonard and Rapolas Buivydas (both 11)

Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU:

Nikola Roso, Adrian O’Sullivan, Andre Nation, Andrew O’Connor, Diego Herlihy, Sean McManus, Ciarán O’Sullivan, Ronan O’Sullivan, Shawndale Jones Jr., Luke O’Sullivan, Brendan Douanla, Keelan Cairns

Head Coach: Ciarán O’Sullivan

Top Scorers: Andre Nation 27, Shawndale Jones Jr. 26, Adrian O’Sullivan 13