Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Darts

After beginning way back in the middle of December, the 2024 PDC World Darts Championship finally comes to a conclusion on Wednesday. The quarter-finals (best of nine sets) are on Monday, the semi-finals (best of 11) on Tuesday, and the final (best of 13) will be on Wednesday. The last man standing will walk away with £500,000 (€575,000), while the runner-up will take home £200,000 (€230,000). – Monday-Wednesday, Sky Sports

FA Cup

The third round proper of the oldest tournament in the world is often the most entertaining. It’s when the Premier League and Championship clubs enter the FA Cup, and it’s often when they are at their most vulnerable. Usually, at least one giant falls each year during this round of matches. For example, Sunderland would love to defeat neighbours Newcastle this weekend, while Sheffield United travel to Gillingham, and Middlesbrough host Aston Villa. – Thursday-Monday, UTV, BBC & Premier Sports

Club football

There is no GAA off-season, with the junior, intermediate and senior club football All-Ireland semi-finals on this weekend. There appears to be little between the four remaining sides in the senior competition – St Brigid’s of Roscommon meet Cork’s Castlehaven in Thurles, while reigning champions, Kilmacud Crokes of Dublin, take on the team they defeated in the 2023 final, Glen of Derry, in Newry. – Sunday, TG4

MONDAY (Jan 1st)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – Midnight Celtics @ Spurs

TENNIS – Sky Sports Mix, 1am-12.30pm Brisbane International

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.20am Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings

DARTS – Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm World Championship

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Sunderland v Preston North End

RACING – Virgin Media One, 1pm-3.45pm; UTV, 12.30pm-3.45pm Cheltenham

RUGBY – TG4 & Premier Sports – URC – 3pm Connacht v Munster

RUGBY – Premier Sports – URC – 3pm Ospreys v Cardiff ; 5.15pm Dragons v Scarlets

; 5.15pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League 1 – 3pm Derby Co v Peterborough Utd

RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports – URC – 5.15pm Leinster v Ulster

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 5.15pm Sheffield Wednesday v Hull City

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 8pm Liverpool v Newcastle Utd

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 8pm Timberwolves @ Knicks

TUESDAY (Jan 2nd)

TENNIS – Sky Sports Mix, 1am-12.30pm Brisbane International

DARTS – Sky Sports Arena, 7.30pm-11.30pm World Championship

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 4pm Getafe v Rayo Vallecano ; 6.15pm Real Sociedad v Alavés ; 8.30pm Valencia v Villarreal

; 6.15pm ; 8.30pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Premiership – 5pm St Mirren v Celtic

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 7.30pm West Ham Utd v Brighton and Hove Albion

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Coppa Italia – 8pm AC Milan v Cagliari

CRICKET – TNT Sports 3 from 11.30pm – 3rd Test, D1 Australia v Pakistan

WEDNESDAY (Jan 3rd)

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 1am Celtics @ Thunder

TENNIS – Sky Sports Mix, 1am-12.30pm Brisbane International

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30am – 2nd Test, D1 South Africa v India

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 4pm Granada v Cádiz

SOCCER – LaLigaTV, ITV4 & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 6.15pm Real Madrid v Mallorca

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 6.15pm Celta Vigo v Real Betis

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Trophée des Champions Final – 7.45pm PSG v Toulouse

DARTS – Sky Sports Arena, 8pm-11pm World Championship Final

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8.30pm Girona v Atlético Madrid

CRICKET – TNT Sports 2 from 11.30pm – 3rd Test, D2 Australia v Pakistan

THURSDAY (Jan 4th)

TENNIS – Sky Sports Mix, 1am-6am; Sky Sports Arena, 6am-12.30pm Brisbane International

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 2am Clippers @ Suns

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30am – 2nd Test, D2 South Africa v India

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 4pm Osasuna v Almería

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 6.15pm Sevilla v Athletic Bilbao ; 8.30pm Las Palmas v Barcelona

; 8.30pm GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-3am Tournament of Champions

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 & ITV4 – FA Cup, 3rd Round – 8pm Crystal Palace v Everton

CRICKET – TNT Sports 2 from 11.30pm – 3rd Test, D3 Australia v Pakistan

FRIDAY (Jan 5th)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 0.30am Bucks @ Spurs ; 3am Nuggets @ Warriors

; 3am TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 1am-12.30pm Brisbane International

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-3am Tournament of Champions

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30am – 2nd Test, D3 South Africa v India

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – FA Cup, 3rd Round – 7.15pm Brentford v Wolverhampton

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership – 7.45pm Sale v Bristol

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 7.45pm Bologna v Genoa

SOCCER – UTV & Premier Sports 1 – FA Cup, 3rd Round – 8pm Tottenham v Burnley

CRICKET – TNT Sports 3 from 11.30pm – 3rd Test, D4 Australia v Pakistan

SATURDAY (Jan 6th)

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 0.30am Knicks @ 76ers ; 3am Grizzlies @ Lakers

; 3am CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30am – 2nd Test, D4 South Africa v India

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 11.30am Inter Milan v Hellas Verona

TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 3am-7am, 8.30am-12.30pm Brisbane International

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League One – 12.30pm Fleetwood Town v Derby County

SOCCER – UTV & Premier Sports 1 – FA Cup, 3rd Round – 12.45pm Sunderland v Newcastle Utd

GAA – TG4 YouTube – All-Ireland JFC Semi-finals – 1pm Lahardane v Listowel ; 1pm Arva v Milltown

; 1pm GAA – TG4 YouTube – All-Ireland IFC Semi-finals – 1pm Allenwood v Cullyhanna ; 2.30pm Castlerea v Cill na Martra

; 2.30pm HORSE RACING – Virgin Media One & ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm Sandown Park

RUGBY – TG4 – URC – 3pm Sharks v Lions

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – FA Cup, 3rd Round – 3pm Gillingham v Sheffield Utd

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – FA Cup, 3rd Round – 3pm Stoke City v Brighton & Hove Albion ; 5.30pm Chelsea v Preston North End

; 5.30pm RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership – 3.05pm Leicester v Saracens

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 5pm Lecce v Cagliari

SOCCER – BBC 1 & Premier Sports 2 – FA Cup, 3rd Round – 5.30pm Middlesbrough v Aston Villa

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-1am Tournament of Champions

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Sassuolo v Fiorentina

NFL – Sky Sports NFL from 9pm Week 18 (TBA)

(TBA) SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm-midnight Match of the Day

CRICKET – TNT Sports 2 from 11.30pm – 3rd Test, D5 Australia v Pakistan

SUNDAY (Jan 7th)